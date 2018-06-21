Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
International Yoga Day 2018: 10 mobile apps that will help you kickstart your wellness journey

On International Yoga Day 2018, here's a lowdown on the best yoga and meditation apps to help get you started on your fitness and mindfulness journey

There is no dearth of yogis bent into complex asanas across the web today. This can make the practice of yoga seem pretty daunting to a beginner, but it really doesn’t have to be the case. If you have the right tools at your disposal, yoga can be the perfect solution for a healthier body and mind. Similarly, meditation can be the perfect companion to yoga, with a little patience and practise.

With this in mind, here is a list of tried and tested mobile apps for yoga and meditation, to help kickstart your mindfulness journey this International Yoga Day:

Insight timer 825

Interface shot of Insight Timer.

1. Insight Timer

What it does: With a reach of over 4 million users, Insight Timer offers a wide variety of guided meditations. You can pick and choose sessions according to how much time you have, and also based on your mood. There are over 2,000 different teachers who guide the user through the various meditation techniques, and they teach in 25 languages. If you’re still figuring out what suits your body, this app is your best bet.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

2. Calm

What it does: The meditations featured on this app focus on improving sleep and reducing anxiety. Each one is accentuated with soothing music and includes sessions that focus on inner peace, positivity, and breathing. Users can track their progress and can choose from sessions that go on from 3 to 25 minutes.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

headspace 825

Interface shots of Headspace.

3. Headspace

What it does: Andy’s soothing voice guides you through various meditations, ranging from 3 to 20 minutes. The meditations focus on the practice of mindfulness, which has proven to better concentration and even sleep. The app also features adorable video anecdotes to further explain the techniques employed in meditation.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

4. Yoga Studio

What it does: Yoga Studio features follow-along yoga video classes, ranging across levels of advancement and fitness goals. The videos range from 15 to 60 minutes. The most fun part of this app is that users can even create their own custom workouts, and the app will stitch the videos together!

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

5. Asana Rebel

What it does: Emphasising more on yoga for fitness then mindfulness, this app offers five major categories of workouts: Fat burn, strength, flexibility, balance and focus, and relaxation. You can personalise your workouts according to your fitness goals, duration, or intensity.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

 

6. Simply Yoga

What it does: Videos on this app guide you through poses, and even tell you how to get into each one. With a choice of 20, 40, and 60-minute classes, you will be guided through each workout by certified professionals. Simply Yoga’s experience is exactly what the name implies: no frills and fancies, just peaceful yoga workouts.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

Interface shot of FitStar Yoga.

Interface shot of FitStar Yoga.

7. FitStar Yoga

What it does: Tara Stiles, an expert yogi, is the coach and guide on this app. Users can rank their own ability, and subsequently also rank their level of comfort with specific sessions and poses. The app tailors workouts to these rankings, and creates custom workouts which get more difficult over time. Not necessarily the most beginner-friendly, but definitely good for those looking to stay with yoga for a long time.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store.

8. Zen – Meditation

What it does: Zen offers guided meditations that focus on mood improvement and stress reduction. Users can choose between audio and video sessions, which feature deep relaxation techniques like ASMR. The audio sessions are strategically created to be therapeutic as well.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store

9. Smiling Mind

What it does: This app comes from a 100% non-profit organization by the same name, and aims to provide free programs for people dealing with stress. The sessions can be tailored for users of all ages, even children under 10 years old. Ideal for parents to bring yoga into their homes.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store

10. Pacifica

What it does: Based on the psychology of cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness, Pacifica goes beyond yoga and meditation, and helps users combat severe mental stressors such as anxiety and depression. The app provides various carefully curated meditations that also focus on cognitive healing, and make therapy more accessible to patients.

Where to find it: iOS App Store, Google Play Store

