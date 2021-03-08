Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
Google for India 'Women Will' event LIVE: Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Smriti Irani and others to attend the event

tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 10:23:27 IST

Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.

On this International Women's Day 2021, Google is hosting a Google for India - Women Will event. At the event, Google says, it will be sharing its vision for bridging the online gender gap. At the event, there will also be a conversation on the rural women using tech in India - The Internet Saathis. The event is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am IST and it will be live-streamed on Google India's YouTube channel.

The event will be addressed by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and a few other leaders.

Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.



