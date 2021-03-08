10:39 (IST)
In 2015, only 1 in 10 rural internet users were women. Sanjay Gupta says, in 2021, there are 80,000+ Internet Saathis in the coutnry.
tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 10:23:27 IST
Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.
Sanjay Gupta, Google India country head, gives a keynote speech
The Google for India - Women Will event will be live any minute now You can watch the event livestream here:
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Smriti Irani and other will speak at the event
Sanjay Gupta, Google India country head, gives a keynote speech
The Google for India - Women Will event will be live any minute now
You can watch the event livestream here:
Join us for #WomenWill: A #GoogleForIndia Event, to hear these speakers share their vision on how to bridge the digital gender divide.— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 6, 2021
Livestream starts at 10:30 AM on 8th March ➡️ https://t.co/TfmXo6KImE pic.twitter.com/Y1Ul7NFaRa
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Smriti Irani and other will speak at the event
Meet the people who are motivated to work towards a more gender equal world, every day.— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 6, 2021
Hear them speak at #WomenWill: A #GoogleForIndia Event at 10:30 am on 8th March.
Set a reminder here ➡️ https://t.co/TfmXo6KImE pic.twitter.com/kWw40iKM87
10:26 (IST)
Google is hosting Google for India - Women Will event in India today
The first #GoogleForIndia Event for 2021 is here and we’ll be sharing our vision for bridging the online gender gap. Tune in to the livestream at 10:30 AM.— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 8, 2021
Set a reminder here ➡️ https://t.co/TfmXo6t6Y4#WomenWill #IWD2021 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/vEUE4JhvFN
On this International Women's Day 2021, Google is hosting a Google for India - Women Will event. At the event, Google says, it will be sharing its vision for bridging the online gender gap. At the event, there will also be a conversation on the rural women using tech in India - The Internet Saathis. The event is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am IST and it will be live-streamed on Google India's YouTube channel.
The event will be addressed by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and a few other leaders.
Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.
