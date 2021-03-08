Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

On this International Women's Day 2021, Google is hosting a Google for India - Women Will event. At the event, Google says, it will be sharing its vision for bridging the online gender gap. At the event, there will also be a conversation on the rural women using tech in India - The Internet Saathis. The event is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am IST and it will be live-streamed on Google India's YouTube channel.

The event will be addressed by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and a few other leaders.

Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.