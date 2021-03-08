Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.
As per a report we recently did with Bain, women-owned enterprises could employ between 150Mn - 170Mn people by 2030. To help get there faster, @SappyChadha announces the #WomenWill Program and how it could benefit rural women entrepreneurs.
Google announces global Google.org impact challenge for girls announced
As part of the inititaive Google will provide $25 million in grants to non-profit, social enterprises working towards providing equal opportunities for women in India. The initiative is aimed at helping 1 million Indian rural women to become entrepreneurs.
10:46 (IST)
We have empowered over 30 million women across Indian rural areas, says Sundar Pichai
10:44 (IST)
Sundar Pichai is now addressing the event
10:39 (IST)
In 2015, only 1 in 10 rural internet users were women. Sanjay Gupta says, in 2021, there are 80,000+ Internet Saathis in the coutnry.
10:35 (IST)
Sanjay Gupta, Google India country head, gives a keynote speech
10:30 (IST)
The Google for India - Women Will event will be live any minute now
On this International Women's Day 2021, Google is hosting a Google for India - Women Will event. At the event, Google says, it will be sharing its vision for bridging the online gender gap. At the event, there will also be a conversation on the rural women using tech in India - The Internet Saathis. The event is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am IST and it will be live-streamed on Google India's YouTube channel.
The event will be addressed by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and a few other leaders.
Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.
