Google for India 'Women Will' event highlights: Google announces Business Pages on Google Pay

tech2 News StaffMar 08, 2021 11:30:28 IST

Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Smriti Irani, Ministry of Women & Child Development, at the Google for India event

  • 11:24 (IST)

  • 11:18 (IST)

  • 11:17 (IST)

  • 11:16 (IST)

  • 11:16 (IST)

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Google has also announced Business Pages on Google Pay

    It will help an entrepreneur build any easily update-able catalogue and receive payments easily. 

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Google will now let entrepreneurs identify their business on 'Google My Business' as 'Women-owned'

    This will let users search women-led business on Search and Maps.

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Google also commits to scale its Sheroes accelarator program

  • 11:11 (IST)

    As part of Google's Women Will initiative, Google is releasing a web platform that offers bit sized content on business fundamentals

    This will launch in English and Hindi today, with support for other languages coming soon.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    As per a recently study, women-owned businesses could create 150-170 million jobs by 2030s.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Google has also announced Google.org impact challenge for women and girls and has committed $25 million to fund the winning teams

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Google is now investing another $1 million via Google.org to help "underserved women in India"

    The first initiative will be led by Nasscom foundation that will reach 1 lakh women farmers in India. Google believes this will help women farmers increase their income by 30 percent.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Google in India has invested $20 million in funding for educational initiatives through Google.org over the last four years

  • 10:56 (IST)

    "In India, women have experienced an unemployment rate that's nearly 3 times that of men, during the pandemic."

  • 10:55 (IST)

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Google's new global Women and Girls Challenge

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Google announces global Google.org impact challenge for girls announced

    As part of the inititaive Google will provide $25 million in grants to non-profit, social enterprises working towards providing equal opportunities for women in India. The initiative is aimed at helping 1 million Indian rural women to become entrepreneurs. 

  • 10:46 (IST)

    We have empowered over 30 million women across Indian rural areas, says Sundar Pichai

  • 10:44 (IST)

    Sundar Pichai is now addressing the event

  • 10:39 (IST)

    In 2015, only 1 in 10 rural internet users were women. Sanjay Gupta says, in 2021, there are 80,000+ Internet Saathis in the coutnry.

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Sanjay Gupta, Google India country head, gives a keynote speech

  • 10:30 (IST)

    The Google for India - Women Will event will be live any minute now

    You can watch the event livestream here:

  • 10:27 (IST)

  • 10:27 (IST)

    Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Ratan Tata, Smriti Irani and other will speak at the event

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Google is hosting Google for India - Women Will event in India today

On this International Women's Day 2021, Google is hosting a Google for India - Women Will event. At the event, Google says, it will be sharing its vision for bridging the online gender gap. At the event, there will also be a conversation on the rural women using tech in India - The Internet Saathis. The event is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am IST and it will be live-streamed on Google India's YouTube channel.

The event will be addressed by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and a few other leaders.

Speakers at the event are expected to share their vision for solving for gender equity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy.



