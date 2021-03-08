Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
International Women's Day 2021: Google announces $25 million global Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls

Google has also announced $500,000 Google.org grant to Nasscom Foundation to support 100,000 women agri workers with digital and financial literacy.


Nandini YadavMar 08, 2021 13:36:57 IST

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, Google hosted a 'Google for India - Women Will' event, where Google announced a $25 million global Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls. Google also announced a $500,000 Google.org grant to Nasscome Foundation to support 100,000 women farmers with digital and financial literacy. The event also marked six years of Google's Internet Saathi initiative – with the program Google worked with women across 300,000 villages in India. Over six years, Google says over 30 million women across India through training provided by over 80,000 Internet Saathis.

Google to work with 2,000 Internet Saathis

Google has launched a new Women Will web platform, which will offer community support, mentorship and accelerator programs for rural women entrepreneurs.

This launching today in English and Hindi, and will be available in other languages very soon.

The Women Will platform will include a “how to” curriculum on starting a business, management, promotions. It will also provide guidance and support to women you want to start a business.

To begin with, Google says it will work with 2,000 Internet Saathis to help other women gain from this resource and start on their entrepreneurial journey.

International Womens Day 2021: Google announces million global Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls

Announcements at the Google for India Women Will edition.

Google commits $500,000 grant to Nasscom

Google.org has also committing a $500,000 grant to Nasscom Foundation. With this grant support, the foundation will reach 100,000 women farmers in the six states of Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Nasscom Foundation will also set up a helpline which will let women agri workers call and receive further counselling on their entrepreneurship-related queries.

Google.org announces $25 million for Global Impact Challenge for Women & Girls

Google.org will also provide $25 million in overall funding to nonprofits and social organisations in India and around the world. Selected Impact Challenge grantees will also receive mentoring from Googlers, Ad Grants, and additional support to bring their ideas to life. The deadline to apply for the challenge is 10 April.

(Also read: International Women's Day 2021: Google celebrates with doodles of notable firsts in women's history)

 

Features on Search and Maps for women entrepreneurs

Google will now enable search in English for “women-led” — “women-led restaurants,” “women-led clothing stores” and more — on Google Search and Maps. This is based on an opt-in feature on Google My Business where women-led businesses can identify as such on their Business Profiles.

GPay Business Pages

Google Pay has also announced the launch of Business Pages which enables entrepreneurs to create easy catalogues of their products and services and direct people to them through a unique URL. Interested buyers can chat with the entrepreneurs about their order and pay within the chat-based interface on Google Pay.

