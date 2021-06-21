FP Trending

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2021, AI-led health and fitness app HealthifyMe has organised a 3-day long ‘World Yoga Fest’, which aims at promoting and raising awareness about the practice of Yoga for wellbeing all over the world. The new global campaign, which started on 19 June, features a total of 108 yoga sessions of 30 minutes each for 18 hours each day, with various national and international yoga masters.

Supported by The Ministry of Ayush, the sessions will come to an end at 11.30 pm IST today, 21 June.

#Yoga transcends borders and unites everyone ‍♀️ Let's join hands & celebrate the biggest digital yoga event #WorldYogaFest where yogis from 40 countries conduct 108 sessions on #HealthifyStudio, supported by @moayush

Click here to join https://t.co/Hryan4OyQ7#IDY2021 pic.twitter.com/iwUZO1pyOA — HealthifyMe (@healthifyme) June 20, 2021

Various coaches have joined from across 40 countries including the US, China, Singapore, UK, Italy, Spain, and Egypt. The event is free of cost and anyone can join it via the company’s YouTube channel, HealthifyMe app or HealthifyStudio.com.

Speaking about the event, Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, had said, “Yoga is a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage and is a gift from us to the world. To promote the International Day of Yoga, we are organizing the world’s largest virtual Yoga gathering. We extend an open invitation to everyone to be a part of the event and start their journey towards a healthier and happier life”.

At the end, more than 20,000 participants globally are expected to participate in this virtual Yoga drive, making it the largest virtual Yoga gathering in the world. Celebrities and fitness enthusiasts like Mandira Bedi and Daisy Shah are also a part of the event.

The CYP (Ministry of AYUSH advocated Common Yoga Protocol) sessions are also a part of the virtual event, led by HealthifyMe’s team of Indian Yoga coaches to raise awareness about CYP and promote its global practice. The schedule of the event can be accessed through the HealthifyMe app.

To support India’s vaccination drive, HealthifyMe recently launched VaccinateMe.in which is a platform to help people find vaccine slots on CoWIN app. Till now, over eight million people have used the platform to find vaccination slots. About 35 percent of users could find the slots successfully through the platform, the company said in a press release.