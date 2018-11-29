Thursday, November 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

International civil aviation body stresses need for global security plan

The recommendation came at an International Aviation Security Seminar.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 29, 2018 21:24 PM IST

Canada-based International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has stressed the need for a global aviation security plan with a shared common goal of enhancing aviation security worldwide, a CISF statement said on 29 November.

The recommendation came at an International Aviation Security Seminar attended by a delegation of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) led by its Director General Rajesh Ranjan.

"The symposium discussed the need of effective risk awareness, robust application of enhanced security measures in the wake of emerging threats, need for the establishment of a stronger aviation security oversight regime and capacity building through training of human resources. An intense discussion also took place on the need for a risk-based approach to aviation security," said the statement.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The need and deployment of new technologies, like Computed Tomography-based screening system for cabin baggage, Automatic Tray Retrieval System, artificial intelligence, biometrics-based access control were also deliberated upon during the panel discussion.

"Global Aviation Security Plan, a future aviation security policy and programme framework, was introduced by the ICAO," said the statement, adding the panellists emphasised the need for working together with a shared common goal of enhancing aviation security worldwide. Information sharing was also recognised as a key factor for a better security regime, said the statement.

During discussions of common interest, CISF Director General suggested for a mutual appraisal of system and processes between all contracting states of ICAO in order to enable sharing of best practices.

In this context, the official highlighted the unique expertise of the CISF in protecting critical infrastructure including those in the aviation sector from the perspective of anti-hijacking and anti-terror which would benefit other regional contracting states and encourage them to adopt similar enabling systems.

He also offered to share CISF expertise in effective aviation security management through an enhanced participation in workshops and panel discussions organised by the ICAO.

The CISF delegation, comprising Additional Director General (airport sector) M.A. Ganapathy and AIG (airport sector) Ajay Kumar, visited the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada to attend the two-day symposium, the theme of which was "The Need To Know", held on November 27-28.

The CISF delegation also met ICAO President Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu and Alok Shekhar, the representative of India at the event.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

MHA says nearly 400 members of paramilitary personnel killed in action in 2015-17; BSF lost 167, CRPF lost 103

Nov 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Congress claims 'fresh proof' in Rafale scam, says Narendra Modi's silence on issue will brew a 'massive storm' for govt

Nov 17, 2018

newstracker

Jet Airways to clear September salary dues on 4 December; to come out with revised payment schedule soon

Nov 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Tata Sons to go slow on deal to acquire debt-laden Jet Airways, may seek non-compete agreement with Naresh Goyal

Nov 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Web check-ins: IndiGo should rise above pettiness, quibbling; bad times for aviation should not be reason for knee-jerk reaction

Nov 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Air India reverts senior pilot Arvind Kathpalia who failed alcohol test to executive director's post

Nov 21, 2018

science

Chemotherapy

New immunotherapy treatment shows promising results for stubborn breast cancers

Nov 29, 2018

Climate Change

In 4 years, 200% more Indians exposed to heatwaves, billions of hours in labour lost

Nov 29, 2018

UN Emissions

Countries need to raise ambitions, curb emissions to still meet 2030 goals: UNEP

Nov 29, 2018

ISRO Launch Success

ISRO PSLV-C43 mission completed with successful launch of HySIS and 30 foreign satellites in low-Earth orbit

Nov 29, 2018