Specifications for Intel’s upcoming WhiskeyLake generation of mobile CPUs has leaked online. The leaks reveal some impressive capabilities, with the 15 W U-series chips apparently hitting a maximum speed of 4.5 GHz. That’s faster than many desktop CPUs.

The U-series chips are the most commonly found Intel CPUs. These are the chips that power the bulk of the laptops currently in the market. The lower power Y series CPUs are found in ultra-low power machines like Apple’s 12-inch MacBooks, while H series chips are usually found in high-end gaming laptops.

The leaked CPUs include an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU and an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU. Both are quad-core chips with support for hyper-threading. According to the leaks, the i5 is rated at 1.6 GHz to 3.9 GHz while the i7 is rated at 2 GHz to 4.589 GHz.

Information on both chips was leaked by Twitter user Tum Apisak.



WccfTech points to a leaked 3DMark report and note that the speed of the i7 part may boost by up to 200 MHz depending on temperature and other factors.

It appears that both chips are successors to Intel’s Kaby Lake-R series chips, which are built on Intel’s 14 nm++ process. These do not seem to be the long-awaited 10 nm chips.

Overall, both chips appear to be about 500 MHz faster than the chips they replace, but the graphics core appears to be identical.