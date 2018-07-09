Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 14:41 IST

Intel Whiskey Lake-U CPU specs leak online, reveal 4.5 GHz clocks at 15 W TDP

It appears that both chips are successors to Intel’s 14 nm++ Kaby Lake-R series chips.

Specifications for Intel’s upcoming WhiskeyLake generation of mobile CPUs has leaked online. The leaks reveal some impressive capabilities, with the 15 W U-series chips apparently hitting a maximum speed of 4.5 GHz. That’s faster than many desktop CPUs.

The U-series chips are the most commonly found Intel CPUs. These are the chips that power the bulk of the laptops currently in the market. The lower power Y series CPUs are found in ultra-low power machines like Apple’s 12-inch MacBooks, while H series chips are usually found in high-end gaming laptops.

The leaked CPUs include an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU and an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU. Both are quad-core chips with support for hyper-threading. According to the leaks, the i5 is rated at 1.6 GHz to 3.9 GHz while the i7 is rated at 2 GHz to 4.589 GHz.

Information on both chips was leaked by Twitter user Tum Apisak.

 


WccfTech points to a leaked 3DMark report and note that the speed of the i7 part may boost by up to 200 MHz depending on temperature and other factors.

It appears that both chips are successors to Intel’s Kaby Lake-R series chips, which are built on Intel’s 14 nm++ process. These do not seem to be the long-awaited 10 nm chips.

Overall, both chips appear to be about 500 MHz faster than the chips they replace, but the graphics core appears to be identical.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

TLBleed

TLBleed joins Spectre and Meltdown as yet another major CPU flaw to worry about

Jun 26, 2018

Apple

Apple will no longer use Intel as a radio chip supplier for its 2020 iPhones: Report

Jul 06, 2018

science

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018

Environment

Chinese factories are illegally using ozone-depleting CFCs, claims report

Jul 09, 2018

Organ transplant

China's organ transplant system feted despite doubts around transparency

Jul 09, 2018