Friday, June 09, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel unveils their latest professional range of GPUs, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs

Intel has unveiled the Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M, the latest additions to their professional range of GPUs, the Intel Arc Pro A-series. The GPUs come with up to 12GB VRAM, and supports up to 4 displays supporting high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision support


Mehul Reuben DasJun 09, 2023 09:59:26 IST

Intel has unveiled the Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M as the latest additions to its professional range of graphics processing units (GPUs), known as the Intel Arc Pro A-series. 

 

These new products represent a significant leap in performance within the Intel Arc Pro family and are specifically tailored for professional workstation users. They offer up to 12GB of video memory (VRAM) and support for four displays with high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision support.

Intel unveils their latest professional range of GPUs, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs
Intel has unveiled the Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M, the latest additions to their professional range of GPUs, the Intel Arc Pro A-series. The GPUs come with up to 12GB VRAM and supports up to 4 displays supporting high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision support

Featuring integrated ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration, and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU combines smooth viewports, cutting-edge visual technologies, and robust content creation within a traditional single-slot form factor.

Supported uses and applications 
The Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics present a fresh option in the workstation GPU market. Compared to existing Intel Arc Pro products, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M offer double the number of PCIe lanes (16), twice the memory bandwidth at 384 gigabytes per second, twice the dedicated AI Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines (256), and twice the number of ray tracing units (16). 

They also include comprehensive support for media encode and decode, including AV1. These features make the Intel Arc Pro GPUs highly suitable for computer-aided design and modelling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks, and media processing in dedicated business environments, that heavily rely on programmes like Autodesk, Bentley MicroStation, Dassault Systemes SOLIDWORKS, Nemetscheck VectorWorks, PTC Creo and a bunch of others.

Intel’s workstation GPUs are not only designed for professional workstations but also optimized for media and entertainment applications. These GPUs excel in running rendering and ray tracing libraries within the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, enabling the creation of visually stunning and immersive experiences with exceptional performance and fidelity. Popular applications like Blender benefit from the optimization, allowing users to leverage the capabilities of Intel’s GPUs to achieve high-quality rendering and realistic ray-traced graphics on a large scale.

Availability
The Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU designed for workstation desktops will soon be released and made available through Intel-authorized distributors in the coming weeks. On the other hand, the Intel Arc Pro A60M GPU intended for mobile systems will be offered by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners, but its availability is expected in the coming months.

Additionally, HP has already introduced workstation designs featuring the Intel Arc Pro A40 GPU, and they are currently available. Dell and Lenovo are expected to launch their own workstation designs featuring the Intel Arc Pro GPUs in the third quarter of 2023.

It’s worth noting that the Intel Arc Pro GPU family has undergone validation for compatibility with Intel NUC 13 Extreme small form factor (SFF) PCs. These PCs feature powerful 125W unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core processors, providing users with a compact yet high-performance computing solution.

The GPUs come with up to 12GB of (VRAM), support for four displays with HDR and Dolby Vision® support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Intel

Intel's AI Gambit: How the chip maker plans to go all in on AI, seed AI-processors in every PC

May 31, 2023
Intel's AI Gambit: How the chip maker plans to go all in on AI, seed AI-processors in every PC
China Caught Lying: Homegrown chip dubbed as 'world’s most powerful' is actually old Intel silicon

China Caught Lying: Homegrown chip dubbed as 'world’s most powerful' is actually old Intel silicon

Jun 01, 2023

science

Scientists reveal Earth has a new “moon” that will stay with us for at least another 1500 years

Earth's Quasi-Moons

Scientists reveal Earth has a new “moon” that will stay with us for at least another 1500 years

May 31, 2023
For ISRO, the Moon is not enough. Know why

ISRO

For ISRO, the Moon is not enough. Know why

May 29, 2023
Race To The Moon: NASA awards both Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk contracts to put humans on the Moon

NASA Artemis Missions

Race To The Moon: NASA awards both Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk contracts to put humans on the Moon

May 22, 2023
ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

Apr 28, 2023