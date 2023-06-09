Mehul Reuben Das

Intel has unveiled the Intel Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M as the latest additions to its professional range of graphics processing units (GPUs), known as the Intel Arc Pro A-series.

These new products represent a significant leap in performance within the Intel Arc Pro family and are specifically tailored for professional workstation users. They offer up to 12GB of video memory (VRAM) and support for four displays with high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Vision support.

Featuring integrated ray tracing hardware, graphics acceleration, and machine learning capabilities, the Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU combines smooth viewports, cutting-edge visual technologies, and robust content creation within a traditional single-slot form factor.

Supported uses and applications

The Intel Arc Pro A-series graphics present a fresh option in the workstation GPU market. Compared to existing Intel Arc Pro products, the Intel Arc Pro A60 and A60M offer double the number of PCIe lanes (16), twice the memory bandwidth at 384 gigabytes per second, twice the dedicated AI Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) engines (256), and twice the number of ray tracing units (16).

They also include comprehensive support for media encode and decode, including AV1. These features make the Intel Arc Pro GPUs highly suitable for computer-aided design and modelling (CAD/CAM), AI inferencing tasks, and media processing in dedicated business environments, that heavily rely on programmes like Autodesk, Bentley MicroStation, Dassault Systemes SOLIDWORKS, Nemetscheck VectorWorks, PTC Creo and a bunch of others.

Intel’s workstation GPUs are not only designed for professional workstations but also optimized for media and entertainment applications. These GPUs excel in running rendering and ray tracing libraries within the Intel oneAPI Rendering Toolkit, enabling the creation of visually stunning and immersive experiences with exceptional performance and fidelity. Popular applications like Blender benefit from the optimization, allowing users to leverage the capabilities of Intel’s GPUs to achieve high-quality rendering and realistic ray-traced graphics on a large scale.

Availability

The Intel Arc Pro A60 GPU designed for workstation desktops will soon be released and made available through Intel-authorized distributors in the coming weeks. On the other hand, the Intel Arc Pro A60M GPU intended for mobile systems will be offered by original equipment manufacturers (OEM) partners, but its availability is expected in the coming months.

Additionally, HP has already introduced workstation designs featuring the Intel Arc Pro A40 GPU, and they are currently available. Dell and Lenovo are expected to launch their own workstation designs featuring the Intel Arc Pro GPUs in the third quarter of 2023.

It’s worth noting that the Intel Arc Pro GPU family has undergone validation for compatibility with Intel NUC 13 Extreme small form factor (SFF) PCs. These PCs feature powerful 125W unlocked 13th Gen Intel Core processors, providing users with a compact yet high-performance computing solution.



