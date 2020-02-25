Tuesday, February 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel unveils new data center processor, 5G chip

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Monday launched new microprocessors, including a second generation Xeon processor for data centers and a 10nm chip for wireless 5G base stations. Demand from cloud computing companies have boosted sales of server chips, leading to strong results from Intel and its rival AMD Corp. Intel's Xeon chips have dominated the market for server chips, but AMD has been gaining ground since its re-entry into the business three years ago with rival EPYC processors that earned positive reviews https://www.extremetech.com/computing/296307-epic-win-amds-64-core-7nm-epyc-cpus-leave-xeon-lying-in-the-dirt.


ReutersFeb 25, 2020 00:15:32 IST

Intel unveils new data center processor, 5G chip

(Reuters) - Intel Corp on Monday launched new microprocessors, including a second generation Xeon processor for data centers and a 10nm chip for wireless 5G base stations.

Demand from cloud computing companies have boosted sales of server chips, leading to strong results from Intel and its rival AMD Corp.

Intel's Xeon chips have dominated the market for server chips, but AMD has been gaining ground since its re-entry into the business three years ago with rival EPYC processors that earned positive reviews https://www.extremetech.com/computing/296307-epic-win-amds-64-core-7nm-epyc-cpus-leave-xeon-lying-in-the-dirt.

The new Xeon chips will provide better per-dollar performance than last generation, while the 10nm chip, P5900, will help it become the leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021, a year earlier than expected, Intel said.

Last month, the chipmaker said it would release nine 10nm products in 2020 and launch its 7nm product next year. AMD has already launched several chips based on the smaller 7nm architecture.

Intel had struggled with delays in its 10nm chip technology, losing its lead to rivals in the race to supply to the "new data economy", which includes 5G, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

The company had planned to launch the new chips at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but the event was called off https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-mobileworld/mobile-world-congress-in-barcelona-called-off-over-coronavirus-fears-idUSKBN2061FV due to rising fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Feb 12, 2020
Global stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall
Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables

Newstracker

Factbox - Big oil traders start investing in renewables

Feb 12, 2020
From wind power to cow manure: oil traders seek new profit recipe

Newstracker

From wind power to cow manure: oil traders seek new profit recipe

Feb 12, 2020
Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Newstracker

Stocks inch higher as new coronavirus cases fall

Feb 12, 2020
Saudi Arabia wary of costly slow response as virus knocks oil -sources

Newstracker

Saudi Arabia wary of costly slow response as virus knocks oil -sources

Feb 12, 2020
SoftBank shares open 12.5% higher after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

Newstracker

SoftBank shares open 12.5% higher after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval

Feb 12, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020