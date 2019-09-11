Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
Intel to bring new innovations at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with VR, 3D athlete tracking and more

Intel is said to be powering innovations related to 5G, AI for immersive media, esports and more.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 17:20:22 IST

Chipmaker Intel has today announced it will be partnering with the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic Games and other partners to drive the technological aspect of the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Intel is said to be powering innovations related to 5G, AI for immersive media, esports and more.

Intel. Reuters.

3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT)

Intel will look to improve the 2020 Olympic experience by enabling technologies involved with 3D Athlete Tracking (3DAT).

3DAT will be utilising computer vision solution using artificial intelligence to give viewers an enhanced experience of the sporting events taking place at the Olympics. It will be using four pan-tilt mounted, highly mobile cameras to capture the form and motion of athletes. The Intel Xeon processors will be used to analyse the biomechanics of athletes’ movements.

VR training

The IOC and Intel are collaborating to implement VR training for venue managers of key events. Intel says that its Intel Xeon and Core processors used in the VR experience will be able lower costs and increase training efficiency.

Intel True VR

Intel powered the VR experience at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 and it will do the same at the 2020 Olympics as well using Intel True VR. This technology will be deployed n a range of sports and venues for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which include opening and closing ceremonies, track & field, gymnastics, boxing and beach volleyball.

NeoFace

NEC Facial Recognition is said to provide the International Olympic Committee a large-scale facial recognition system called as 'NeoFace' which will be powered by the Intel's Core i5 processor. It will be used to identify over 300,000 people at the games, including athletes, volunteers, media and other staff for entry points of venues.

Esports

The Intel World Open esports tournament will be taking place ahead of the 2020 Olympics bringing the esports experience back to the Olympics after Intel Extreme Masters PyeongChang back in 2018. Capcom’s Street Fighter V and Psyonix’s Rocket League will be the titles at play and online qualifiers are said to kick off in early 2020. Any player at any level can compete for a chance to join their national team

“We’re excited to be partnering with Intel to make Tokyo 2020 the most innovative Olympics in history,” said Masaaki Komiya, vice director-general of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic Games (TOCOG). “Working together with Olympic partners like Intel will be how the Olympic Games is ushered into the new age of technology and innovation.”

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


