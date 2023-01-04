FP Staff

Intel recently unveiled their latest range of laptop CPUs along with a bunch of different CPUs for mainstream desktop CPUs. Intel also showcased a new entry-level lineup called the N-series. Across the varying range of processors that Intel has launched under its 13th Gen CPUs, Intel is claiming performance leadership, longer battery life, and superior experiences.

The new flagship Core i9-13980HX is the first laptop CPU with 24 cores and is claimed to be the world’s fastest mobile CPU. Intel has also updated their Evo framework.

Across the HX, H, P and U series, Intel’s HX, H, P and U series Intel have 32 new mobile CPUs, across different segments, from high-end gaming to thin-and-light laptops. Over 300 new laptops featuring these CPUs are expected to be announced this year mainly through OEM manufacturers who will continue using Intel’s CPU.

The top-of-the-line Core i9-13980HX features eight performance cores and 16 efficiency cores. It has a peak speed of 5.6GHz, at a base TDP of 55W, and support for up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 RAM as well as PCIe 5.0 connectivity. There are nine HX CPUs in all, across the Core i9, Core i7 and Core i5 series of CPUs.

Intel says its OEM partners will introduce 60 laptops based on 13th Gen HX-series CPUs representing a significant uptake over the previous gen.

As for more mainstream and budget-friendly laptop processors powering, the new P-series and U-series CPUs, we get to see upto wit, up to 14 cores (six P-cores and eight E-cores) plus integrated Iris X graphics. Specific CPU models will also feature integrated Intel Movidius vision processing hardware, for accelerating AI workloads.

As for desktops, Intel expanded the 13th Gen series, by finally unveiling the budget, mainstream models. The desktop CPU have 35W and 65W target TDPs and will be compatible with 700-series as well as previous-gen 600-series motherboards.

There are a total of three new i9 models with 8+16 cores, three new 8+8-core Core i7 models, and seven new Core i5 models with either 6+8 or 6+4-core configurations. There are also three Core i3 models with only four P-cores.

Intel also launched a whole new lineup of CPUs, called the N-series, their new budget lineup which will be replacing the Celeron and Pentium series. The N-series will be used in devices that won’t feature high-end features and operating OS. Instead, these CPUs are mainly designed for thin and light notebooks, and for Chromebooks.

The Core i3-N300 and Core i3-N305 both feature eight single-threaded Gracemont cores, 6MB of L3 cache, and 3.8GHz peak clock speeds. They have 7W and 15W TDP targets respectively. The new Intel N100 and N200 both have four cores and 6W TDP ratings, with slightly different integrated graphics capabilities and clock speed