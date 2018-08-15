Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 15 August, 2018 08:22 IST

Intel reveals three Spectre-like chip flaws that could affect data security

Its commonly used Core and Xeon processors were among the products that were affected.

US chipmaker Intel Corp on 14 August disclosed three more possible flaws in some of its microprocessors that can be exploited to gain access to certain data from computer memory.

Its commonly used Core and Xeon processors were among the products that were affected, the company said.

"We are not aware of reports that any of these methods have been used in real-world exploits, but this further underscores the need for everyone to adhere to security best practices," the company said in a blog post here

Intel. Reuters.

Intel also released updates to address the issue and said new updates coupled those released earlier in the year will reduce the risk for users, including personal computer clients and data centres.

In January, the company came under scrutiny after security researchers disclosed flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and ARM Holdings.

AMD on Tuesday said it was not impacted by the new flaws disclosed by Intel.

The chipmaker’s shares fell nearly 1 percent to $48.18 in late afternoon trading.

