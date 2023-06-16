Friday, June 16, 2023Back to
Intel renames its consumer processors, bids farewell to 'Core i' prefix, introduces new tier of Ultra CPUs

Intel is simplifying its branding of consumer processors ahead of the launch of their Meteor Lake CPUs. In the process, Intel is also launching a new tier of Core Ultra CPUs that will offer better, more robust features for heavier task loads like processing data for AI applications


Mehul Reuben DasJun 16, 2023 12:00:15 IST

Intel has confirmed that it will be making changes to the branding of its Core series of processors. Starting with the upcoming Meteor Lake releases later this year, Intel processors will be renamed in a manner that drops the ‘i’ from the Core i(x) branding.

Meteor Lake, which will be the first client processor manufactured on Intel’s new 4 process node, represents a significant milestone for the company.

Intel will utilize Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology, enabling a chiplet design that improves power efficiency and graphics performance. Notably, Meteor Lake will also introduce Intel AI Boost, marking the inclusion of a dedicated AI engine in an Intel client processor for the first time.

Intel has unveiled its new branding strategy for the upcoming release of its Meteor Lake architecture-based CPUs. The company will be dropping the “i” from the naming convention of its consumer Core processors.

For example, the current “Core i7” will become “Core 7.” In addition to this change, Intel will introduce “Ultra” variants of each tier, creating a Core Ultrac(x) tier of processors alongside Core 3, 5, 7, and 9.

The specific details about Core Ultra processors are limited at this time, with Intel only mentioning that they will be aimed at “cutting-edge, premium offerings.” Considering that Meteor Lake will debut Intel’s AI Boost engine, it is reasonable to speculate that the Ultra versions might be the first to incorporate this feature.

Interestingly, Apple also uses the “Ultra” designation for its top-of-the-line CPUs, leading to speculation about potential similarities between the two.

The introduction of Core Ultra processors could signify a return to the high-performance spirit of Intel’s discontinued X-series “Extreme” processors, a rebranding that includes the company’s K-series unlocked processors, or the launch of a line of Core processors with improved integrated graphics (possibly using the next-gen Arc architecture instead of Xe) or integrated Movidius Vision Processing Units. It is also possible that Core Ultra processors could combine some of these features.

Ideally, Intel will limit the new naming conventions to be applied only to its upcoming Meteor Lake architecture and future generations, without retroactively incorporating them into older architectures.

It has been observed that Intel often uses the same naming conventions for budget laptop chips released towards the end of a year, even if they are technically based on previous-generation architectures.

Furthermore, Intel intends to move away from generational marketing, implying that the Meteor Lake chips, for example, will not be labeled as “14th gen.” However, the specific architecture will still be identifiable in the part name, and Intel does not plan to make changes to the existing conventions of the way that CPUs are named. For instance, Core i9 13900, will become the Core 9 14900 and the Core Ultra 9 14900.

