Intel on 13 July released new "Xeon E-2100" 6-core processor for entry-level workstations to ensure powerful performance.

Intel "Xeon E" processor is successor to Intel "Xeon E3" processor.

"The release of the Intel 'Xeon E' processor is intended to deliver the essential performance and visuals for entry workstations as well as optimising innovative form factors, designs and diverse requirements of our customers," said Jennifer Huffstetler, Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Product Management, Intel Corp.

The new chip is architected and crafted for the demands of creative professionals.

Compared with its predecessor, the new processor offers higher max turbo frequency, faster DRAM speeds, enhanced I/O, and advanced security and reliability features.

These processors are available with Intel UHD graphics supported by a broad set of workstation applications.

The processor offers Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory – a key feature to maximise data integrity and improve system stability.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will begin shipping "Xeon E-2100" processor-based systems from July 13.