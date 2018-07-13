Friday, July 13, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 13 July, 2018 14:57 IST

Intel releases a new six-core Xeon E-2100 chip for entry-level workstations

The new chip is architected and crafted for the demands of creative professionals.

Intel on 13 July released new "Xeon E-2100" 6-core processor for entry-level workstations to ensure powerful performance.

Intel "Xeon E" processor is successor to Intel "Xeon E3" processor.

Intel. Image: Reuters

"The release of the Intel 'Xeon E' processor is intended to deliver the essential performance and visuals for entry workstations as well as optimising innovative form factors, designs and diverse requirements of our customers," said Jennifer Huffstetler, Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Product Management, Intel Corp.

Compared with its predecessor, the new processor offers higher max turbo frequency, faster DRAM speeds, enhanced I/O, and advanced security and reliability features.

These processors are available with Intel UHD graphics supported by a broad set of workstation applications.

The processor offers Error Correcting Code (ECC) memory – a key feature to maximise data integrity and improve system stability.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will begin shipping "Xeon E-2100" processor-based systems from July 13.

