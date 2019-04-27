Saturday, April 27, 2019Back to
Intel puts modem business up for sale, held talks with Apple: WSJ

(Reuters) - Intel Corp is exploring strategic options for its modem chip business, including a possible sale to Apple or another acquirer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Intel decided to exit the 5G modem chip business last week, hours after Apple settled a longstanding legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc, a key supplier of iPhone modem chips. Apple had held talks with Intel around last summer and continued to do so for months until halting recently around the time of its settlement with Qualcomm, the WSJ report said

ReutersApr 27, 2019 01:07:27 IST

(Reuters) - Intel Corp is exploring strategic options for its modem chip business, including a possible sale to Apple or another acquirer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel decided to exit the 5G modem chip business last week, hours after Apple settled a longstanding legal dispute with Qualcomm Inc, a key supplier of iPhone modem chips.

Apple had held talks with Intel around last summer and continued to do so for months until halting recently around the time of its settlement with Qualcomm, the WSJ report said.

Intel has already received expressions of interest from a number of parties and has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to manage the process, which was in an early stage, the report said.

Apple, Intel and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Intel which were down as much as 11 percent on Friday afternoon after it cut its full-year revenue outlook yesterday, pared some losses to trade down 10.03 percent at $51.83.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

