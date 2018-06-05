Intel has announced a very special limited edition Core i7-8086K processor to celebrate its 40-year anniversary of the very first 8086 processor. The chipset, which has six cores and is similar to the Core i7-8700K, is said to be Intel's fastest ever.

The i7-8086K can be clocked to a mind-boggling 5 GHz and it has a default clock speed of 4 GHz. This new 8th-generation i7 processor will be released on 8 June, which is the exact date that Intel debuted its highly successful x86 architecture 40 years ago.

As per a report by Forbes, since the processor is a K-series, it can overclock as the clock multiplier is unlocked. The report also states that the limited edition i7-8086K SoC will be a speed-binned model which can offer high performance while being overclocked.

A report by The Verge, has also stated that the Intel plans to sell only 8086 units of the i7-8086K. The model and price tags are still unknown.

Recently, Intel had disclosed a new variant of the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws in the chips that hackers may use to extract sensitive data from hundreds of millions of computers and mobile devices.

Intel has promised that the patches would be rolled out broadly in the next few weeks. The firmware updates would set the Speculative Store Bypass protection to off-by-default.