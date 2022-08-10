Wednesday, August 10, 2022Back to
Intel launches their Arc Pro A series GPUs for professional workstations and laptops

Intel launched their new Arc Pro A series GPUs, which are being targeted at working professionals. The new Arc Pro A series comes in three variants - 2 desktop GPUs called the ARC Pro A40, the ARC Pro A50, and the mobile ARC Pro A30M.


Intel recently launched new Arc Pro-A series GPUs for working professionals. The first of Intel’s professional GPUs include the Intel Arc Pro A30M GPU for mobile form factors and the Intel Arc Pro A40 (single slot) and A50 (dual slot) GPUs for small form factor desktops.

All the new Arc Pro-A series graphics processing units have built-in ray tracing hardware, machine learning abilities, and AV1 hardware encoding acceleration, which is a first for the industry. 

Intel is also targeting certifications with leading professional software applications within the architecture, engineering and construction, and design and manufacturing industries for their Arc Pro A-series graphics.

Intel Arc Pro GPUs are also optimised for media and entertainment applications like Blender and run the open-source libraries in the Intel one API Rendering Toolkit, which are widely adopted and integrated with industry-leading rendering tools.

As for performance, the Intel Arc Pro A40 comes with 3.5 teraflops of graphic processing power, 8 ray tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. whereas the Intel Arc Pro A50 comes with 4.8 teraflops of graphical power, 8 ray tracing cores, and 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. 

The A30M mobile GPU features 3.5 teraflops of graphical performance, 8 ray tracing cores, and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The card is designed to be used between 35 and 50 watts of peak power.

The Arc Pro A40 has a single-slot design, while the A50 has a dual-slot design.

Both the workstation graphics cards will include four Mini DisplayPorts for multi-monitor setups. Intel claims that the GPUs will support two monitors at 8K 60Hz, one at 5K 240Hz, two at 5K 120Hz, or four at 4K 60Hz. 

While these cards will be able to run games, their primary function for is professional workloads.

When asked about when the GPUs will be available to users, Intel responded by saying, that the first Arc Pro A-series mobile product will be available this quarter and that the Arc Pro desktop products will start shipping from leading desktop ecosystem partners this year. Pricing for the desktop cards has not been revealed as of now, and will be revealed at a later date.

