Wednesday, March 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel launches new SSD 670p for easy computing, immersive gaming support

The SSD 670p is touted to provide better performance including a 2x sequential read and a 20 percent endurance update when compared with the previous generation SSD.


FP TrendingMar 03, 2021 12:58:59 IST

Intel on Tuesday launched Solid State Drive (SSD) 670p. As announced at Intel’s Memory and Storage 2020 event held in December 2020, the released device is a 144-layer quad-level cell-based client SSD. The SSD comes with the capacity of up to two terabytes in a single drive. Intel says the SSD offers skills to complement regular computing needs, as well as support hardcore gaming.

The new SSD 670p is touted to provide better performance including a 2-times sequential read and a 20 percent endurance update when compared with the previous generation Intel QLC 3D NAND SSD. The Intel SSD 670p has been also tuned for low queue depth and mixed workloads to stand up to the common computing demands.

Intel launches new SSD 670p for easy computing, immersive gaming support

Intel 670p SSD

In terms of its shape and size, its M.2 80 mm form factor is suitable for the increasingly light-weighted products and thus, the SSD will be compatible with latest notebooks and desktop PCs. Developed on the basis of Intel’s QLC technology, the SSD 670p will be able to efficiently manage high volumes of data.

Like the other in-brand QLC SSDs, the latest product also features a high-scale data retention capability. The press release also said that the affordable packaging of the new SSD will help accelerate the SSD adoption process.

Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the NAND Products and Solutions Group, said, “The Intel SSD 670p is based on our 144-Layer QLC 3D NAND with 128 gigabytes per die and provides up to two times better read performance, 38 per cent better random read performance and up to 50 per cent better latency over our previous generation SSDs”.

Listing of its specs of up to 2 terabytes capacity, improved reliability, and better performance, the official added that the Intel SSD 670p will serve as the “ideal storage solution for thin-and-light laptops”.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review

WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review: Gen4 performance from a Gen3 drive but overkill for gamers

Feb 24, 2021
WD_Black AN1500 PCIe SSD review: Gen4 performance from a Gen3 drive but overkill for gamers
Poco M3 review: A cool-looking budget smartphone that gets the job done

Poco M3 review

Poco M3 review: A cool-looking budget smartphone that gets the job done

Feb 26, 2021
Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Space Supplies

Cygnus cargo ship named after 'Hidden Figure' Katherine Johnson arrives at space station

Feb 24, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommend

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Review: Great daily driver but not easy to recommend

Feb 26, 2021
Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Best iPad 12.9-inch cases

Feb 19, 2021
Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Pocket cases to keep your earphones safe

Feb 19, 2021

science

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021
Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Asteroid Apophis

Asteroid Apophis the chosen target of a planetary defense exercise during its 6 March flyby

Mar 02, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021