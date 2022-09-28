FP Staff

Intel has launched the highly anticipated 13th Gen Intel Core processors, at the 2022 Intel Innovation Keynote. The 13th Gen Processors is led by the i9-13900K, which, Intel claims is the world’s fastest desktop processor.

The new 13th Gen Intel Core family also includes six new unlocked desktop processors with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and blazing clock speeds up to 5.8 GHz, which would be amazing for all sorts of consumer and enthusiast-grade use cases, especially gaming and streaming.

The Intel Core “K” processors will continue to be the flagship processors in the 13th Gen Intel processors. The 13th Gen family of processors constitute a total of 22 different processors, across different budgets.

Enthusiasts can take advantage of 13th Gen Intel Core processors’ performance improvements with existing Intel 600 or the new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards. Combined with both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support, users can enjoy the benefits of 13th Gen Intel Core while customizing their setup based on their own feature and budget preferences.

With this generation, Intel’s performance hybrid architecture brings together the fastest Performance or P-cores, ever built along with up to double the number of Efficiency or E-cores, delivering improved single-threaded and multi-threaded performance.

The 13th Gen Intel processors come with up to 24 cores (8 P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads and provide an unparalleled experience for gaming, streaming and recording. The top tier i9-13900K CPU runs at 5.8 GHz at stock and offers 15 per cent better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and allow for unleashed gaming experiences across top titles.

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor lineup adds more E-cores and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance to handle multiple, compute-intensive workloads to keep people in the creative flow.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processors also offer an unmatched overclocking experience for everyone, from experts to beginners. Users can see higher average overclocking speeds across P-cores, E-cores and DDR5 memory.

Intel has also updated its easy one-click overclocking feature, Intel Speed Optimizer, to support 13th Gen processors so users can overclock with minimal effort. And the robust Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 ecosystem provides a wide selection of overclocking modules. When coupled with Intel Dynamic Memory Boost, this feature provides a hassle-free memory overclocking experience with both DDR4 and DDR5.

Intel has also launched the new Intel 700 Series chipset with advanced features for increased reliability and performance. Eight additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 provide 28 total lanes off the chipset, increased USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports provide improved USB connectivity speed, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility, meaning users can take advantage of the 13th Gen Intel Core processor’s performance improvements with existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards.

The 13th Gen Intel Core desktop “K” processors and the Intel Z790 chipset will be available starting October 20, including boxed processors, motherboards and desktop system sales. Other processors in the lineup will be launched in a phased manner starting at a later date.