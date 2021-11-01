Monday, November 01, 2021Back to
Intel launches 12th Gen Core processors and unveils the world's best gaming processor

The Core i9-12900K, known as the best gaming processor, enables 84 percent more frames per second for simultaneous streaming, recording and gaming.


Nov 01, 2021

Intel has unveiled the 12th Generation Intel Core processor family, with six new six new unlocked desktop processors being launched by the company, according to a press release. The new professors include 16 cores and 24 threads, with a max boost of up to 5.2 GHz, which makes them perfect for professional creators and enthusiastic gamers.

The six new unlocked desktop processors launched by Intel, including the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K, are based on the company’s performance hybrid architecture and feature a mix of Efficient-core (E-cores), which have been made for scalable multi-threaded performance, as well as Performance-cores (P-cores), which is the highest performing CPU core built by Intel.

The new performance hybrid feature of Intel, built on Intel 7 process, delivers scalable performance from 9 to 125 watts to every PC segment, from enthusiast desktop users to ultra-thin and light laptops.

The Core i9-12900K, known as the best gaming processor, enables 84 percent more frames per second for simultaneous streaming, recording and gaming. It also reduces latency by up to 75 percent while multitasking when gaming.

Gregory Byrant, the Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group said that the performance hybrid architecture of the new 12th Gen processors has been possible by “close co-engineering of software and hardware” and promised that the processors would deliver “new levels of leadership performance for generations”.

According to Bryant, the high performance begins with the arrival of the company’s flagship Core 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K, which is the best gaming processor in the world. He promised that users would have even more incredible experiences as the rest of the Intel 122th Gen Core family is shipped by the company.

The entire 12th Gen Intel Core family is set to power over 500 designs from a broad set of partners, with the new line-up includeing 60 processors. The processors will offer 14MB L2 cache and 30 MB Intel Smart Cache (L3) for reducing latency and increasing memory capacity. Offering DDR5 memory for up to 4800MT/s, the devices offer 100 percent faster frame rendering as well as 32 percent faster video editing performance and 36 percent faster photo editing performance.

