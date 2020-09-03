Thursday, September 03, 2020Back to
Intel launches 11th Gen Intel Core processors that will feature in laptops by Dell, Asus, HP, Acer and more

In addition to chips, Intel has also released a new platform brand for laptop designs called Evo.


Sep 03, 2020

Intel has launched its 11th generation Intel Core processors in an online launch event ‘Something Big’ on 2 September. Branding it as “the world’s best processor for thin-and-light laptops”, the 11th Gen processors will have great “power efficiency” paired with high rated performance and fast responsiveness.

These processors will come with Intel Iris Xe graphics that have been codenamed ‘Tiger Lake’ and the company already has the plan set out for introducing the new chip in latest and upcoming laptops. According to Intel, more than 150 designs based on the 11th Gen processors are expected to be released from the houses of Acer, Asus, Dell, Dynabook, HP, Lenovo, LG, MSI, Razer, Samsung and others.

Intel also released its new platform brand for laptop designs Evo in the event. There are over 20 verified designs expected to drop this year. Laptops with certain specific key experience indicators (KEIs) will be able to display the Intel Evo badge. These are “consistent responsiveness” in the battery sector, superfast waking up time from sleep (in less than a second), relentless performance for nine or more hours, fast charging capabilities. This includes a four-hour charge in less than 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays.

The new Willow Cove CPUs are built on Intel’s 10 nm SuperFin process technology that will reach the CPU frequency of up to 4.8 GHz for the first time in this class of processor. During the event, Boyd Phelps, Corporate Vice President of Intel’s Client Engineering and Design Engineering Groups, described SuperFin as a new “high-performance 60 [nm] poly pitch transistor” that boosts the drive current because of a wider gate process. Hence, this ultimately provides machines with “higher mobility and lower source drain resistance”.

While several 11th Gen devices are set to launch this year, CNN noted how several 10th Gen laptops were on sale across companies. It listed Dell XPS 15, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 (14-inch), Lenovo Yoga C940, and Dell Inspiron 15 3000 being sold at discounted prices.

