Intel launch the 13th Gen Intel Core K-series desktop CPUs in India; Check specs and other details

Intel's 13th Gen Processors is being headlined by the i9 13900K. With 24 cores, 32 threads, and a clock speed of 5.8Ghz, Intel claims it is the fastest desktop CPU in the world.


FP StaffOct 18, 2022 19:18:10 IST

Intel today launched its latest 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processors in India. These new CPUs include six new unlocked desktop processors, which is being headlined by the top-of-the-line 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13900K. As per Intel’s testing the i9 13900K is the world’s fastest desktop processor and comes with 24 cores and 32 threads and has a blazing fast clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz for an incredible gaming, streaming, and a number of other productivity-related workflows.

The 13th Gen Intel Core processor family is led by the K-Series of unlocked processors, while the 13th Gen Intel Core desktop family consists of 22 processors and more than 125 partner system designs – providing a wide range of choices while delivering an uncompromising experience in both application performance and platform compatibility.

The experiential event showcased a bunch of PC designs that were based upon the 13th Gen processors, ranging from full tower desktops to small factor systems along with desktops that flaunted incredible custom water loops.

The top-tier Intel Core i9 13900K comes with 24 cores. Of these 8 are high-powered and improved Performance or P-cores, and 16 are Efficiency or E-cores. The 13900K also comes with 32 threads. With up to 5.8 GHz and 15% better single-thread performance, it can push high frame rates and deliver the world’s best gaming experience across top titles.

Intel also launched the new Intel 700 chipset in India today. The new generation of processors support both, the existing Intel 600 and the new Intel 700 series chipset motherboards. Along with that, the new CPUs also support both the latest DDR5 memory support and continued DDR4 memory support. For the 13th Gen, Intel has started supporting 5600mhz DIMM RAM.

With the new 700 chipset, users get 8 additional PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes combined with PCIe Gen 3.0 for a total of  28 lanes off the chipset. They also get USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) ports which provide improved USB connectivity speed, and DMI Gen 4.0 increases the chipset-to-CPU throughput for fast access to peripheral devices and networking.

Additionally, Intel is bringing forward and backward compatibility. So users will be able to take advantage of the 13th Gen Intel Core processor’s performance improvements with existing Intel 600 chipset-based motherboards.

The 13th Gen Intel processors have been built on a matured Intel 7 process and Intel’s performance hybrid architecture. This enables better system performance, even through the most demanding of multitasking workloads. This includes up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance, all the while being more efficient than the previous-gen CPUs.

Intel is focussing a lot on over-clocking. The new K-Series CPUs offer an unmatched overclocking experience, especially for beginners. They have also made the process very easy. Users can see higher average overclocking speeds across P-cores, E-cores, and DDR5 memory. Intel also updated its easy one-click overclocking feature, Intel Speed Optimizer, to support 13th Gen Intel Core unlocked processors so users can overclock with minimal effort.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop “K” processors will be available starting October 21, 2022 in India.

