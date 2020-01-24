Friday, January 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) - Intel Corp forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its chips used in data centres that power internet-based services, sending its shares up 5%.


ReutersJan 24, 2020 03:15:45 IST

Intel forecasts 2020 revenue above estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) - Intel Corp forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, helped by higher sales of its chips used in data centres that power internet-based services, sending its shares up 5%.

The company expects fiscal year 2020 revenue of about $73.5 billion (56 billion pounds), compared with analysts' average estimate of $72.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GodNixon takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Oil slips as focus shifts from Iran tensions to U.S. crude build

Jan 10, 2020
Oil slips as focus shifts from Iran tensions to U.S. crude build
Mercedes-Benz poised to clinch premium sales crown for 2019

Newstracker

Mercedes-Benz poised to clinch premium sales crown for 2019

Jan 10, 2020
Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

Newstracker

Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

Jan 10, 2020
Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall Street to record highs

Newstracker

Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall Street to record highs

Jan 10, 2020
Exclusive: Royal Dutch Shell seeking buyer for Anacortes, Washington refinery - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Royal Dutch Shell seeking buyer for Anacortes, Washington refinery - sources

Jan 10, 2020
Airbus boosts output at U.S. plant amid tariff dispute

Newstracker

Airbus boosts output at U.S. plant amid tariff dispute

Jan 10, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019