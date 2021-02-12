FP Trending

Intel has confirmed that its upcoming 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processor will not be compatible with the budget H410 or B460 chipsets. According to an updated support page cited by VideoCardz, the 400-series chipsets of the company will be getting BIOS updates to assist the brand new Rocket Lake processors, while the motherboards primarily based on Intel B460 or H410 chipsets will not be compatible with the upcoming 11th-generation Intel Core processors. The company implied that the motherboards primarily based on H470, Q470, or Z490 chipsets will be getting the support.

The entry-level 400-series motherboards will retail support for 11th Gen Comet Lake Refresh CPUs which include Pentium, Celeron, and Core i3 parts but won't be receiving support for the Rocket Lake line-up like the Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 SKUs.

This could come as a surprise to many, since Intel's incoming Rocket Lake processors continue to use the LGA1200 socket. However, the H410 and B460 chipsets are based on an older 22-nm process node, so the BIOS update isn't enough to add support for the incoming desktop processors.

For those disappointed by the information that Rocket Lake-S desktop processors gained the support on the H410 or B460, some motherboard distributors have already started circumventing Intel’s new guidelines. Gigabyte, for example, will add assistance to the ‘H410 and B460 motherboards’ by leveraging the H470 chipset.

The company is expected to launch the eleventh gen core processors in subsequent months, following the discharge of Intel’s Z590 motherboards.