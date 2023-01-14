Saturday, January 14, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Intel breaks the 6GHz barrier with the 13th Gen Core i9 13900KS processor, check price, specifications

Intel is going all in the CPU wars with the latest Core i9-13900KS. The i9-13900KS is the fastest desktop CPU in the world and is able to hit the 6Ghz mark on turbo, without any additional overclocking


FP StaffJan 14, 2023 19:43:10 IST

Intel launched its 13th Gen desktop processor in September globally, whereas the lineup was launched in mid-October in India. This month, they are launching its fastest desktop processor to date, which breaks the 6GHz barrier at stock speeds for the first time. 

Intel breaks the 6GHz barrier with the 13th Gen Core i9 13900KS processor, check price, specifications

Intel is going all in the CPU wars with the latest Core i9-13900KS. The i9-13900KS is the fastest desktop CPU in the world and is able to hit the 6Ghz mark on turbo, without any additional overclocking

The new Core i9-13900KS is without a doubt the fastest desktop CPU on the market right now and is based on the 13th Gen Core i9 13900K that came close to the 6GHz barrier with its 5.8GHz turbo frequency last year. The new KS version has been priced at $699 or Rs 56,800 in the US and is likely to be priced similarly in India.

The CPU is aimed at professional creators, gamers and other enthusiast-level users. It uses Intel’s performance hybrid architecture to give users an unparalleled experience in productivity-related tasks, gaming, and content production.

The 13900KS is the first CPU to achieve 6GHz without overclocking, breaking over the 6GHz barrier and enhancing PC gaming performance. It does this by utilising Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

Intel has bumped up the base power of the 13900KS to 150 watts, from the base power of 125 watts of the 13900K. At max turbo power, the KS version will hit slightly above 250 watts.

The base frequencies of the Performance cores have been bumped up to 3.2GHz, up from the 3GHz on the 13900K. Other than that the new CPU is similar to the 13900K. The new 13900KS CPU has the same eight Performance and 16 Efficiency cores for a total of 24 cores, which run on 32 threads. The new CPU has 36MB of Intel Smart Cache, and 20 PCIe lanes, of which 16 are PCIe 5 and four are PCIe 4.

The new 13900KS is compatible with Z790 motherboards as well as Z690 motherboards, although to get the best out of Intel’s flagship desktop CPU, it is better paired with Z790 motherboards. Users will need to update their existing MoBos with the latest BIOS for the best gaming and content creation experience.

As for RAM, the 13900KS supports DDR5 RAMs with speeds of up to 5600 MT/s and DDR4 RAMs with speeds of up to 3200 MT/s.

The Intel Core i9-13900KS is available with major retailers for users planning to build their own PCs, and will soon start appearing on OEM machines.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Intel 13th Gen Laptop CPUs

Intel showcases new range of 13th Gen Intel CPUs for laptops, mainstream desktops at CES 2023

Jan 04, 2023
Intel showcases new range of 13th Gen Intel CPUs for laptops, mainstream desktops at CES 2023
Intel launches the 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors for data centres, cloud and AI computing

Intel

Intel launches the 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors for data centres, cloud and AI computing

Jan 14, 2023

science

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

NASA

Watch: NASA shares images of the ‘Winter Wonderland’ Mars becomes as temperatures dip 123 degrees below zero

Dec 28, 2022
Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Neuralink

Elon Musk's Neuralink: Two neurosurgeons weigh in on the feasibility of Musk's brain implant and its potential

Dec 05, 2022
What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Neuralink

What is Neurotechnology and Brain-Computer Interface, the tech that Elon Musk’s Neuralink uses?

Dec 01, 2022
SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

SpaceX

SpaceX inches closer to an orbital launch attempt,  test-fires its Super Heavy rocket for its longest duration

Nov 30, 2022