Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 August, 2018 12:13 IST

Intel announces 'Amber Lake' and 'Whiskey Lake' chipsets with improved Wi-Fi

Intel's new CPUs can be categorised into the U-series and the Y-series and pack in improved Wi-Fi.

Chipmaker, Intel today announced a new lineup of chipsets that have been designed specifically for ultrabooks and 2-in-1s. The new range of CPUs are expected to deliver better battery life and connectivity but will remain under the 8th generation lineup.

The new CPUs can be categorised into the U-series and the Y-series. The U-series will power the 15 W portfolio (this includes laptops like the Dell XPS 13) aimed at ultrabooks while the Y-series caters to the 5 W portfolio (devices like Apple's 12-inch MacBook) that powers tablets and 2-in-1s.

Intel. Reuters.

Intel. Reuters.

The U-series brings integrated support for USB 3.1 (Gen 2) along with Gigabit Wi-Fi via a new platform controller. It also includes an improved DSP designed keeping in mind the requirements of voice assistants. On the battery front, the U-series is said to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The U Series will see three new models, based on the ‘Whiskey Lake’ architecture. There is a Core i3-8145U that packs in two cores with Hyper-Threading running between 2.1 GHz and 3.9 GHz along with 4 MB cache. Next up, is the Core i5-8265U with four cores and Hyper-Threading running between 1.6 GHz and 3.9 GHz packing in 6 MB cache. At the very top is the Core i7-8565U with four cores and a total of eight threads running between 1.8 GHz and 4.66 GHz packing in 8 MB cache.

Ran Senderovitz, vice president in the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, holds an 8th Gen Intel Core U-series processor wafer. Image: Intel

Ran Senderovitz, vice president in the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, holds an 8th Gen Intel Core U-series processor wafer. Image: Intel

As for the Y-series, the focus is again on power efficiency. There is a dual core, Core m3-8100Y with speeds between 1.1 GHz and 3.4 GHz. A Core i5-8200Y with cores running between 1.3 GHz and 3.9 GHz and finally a Core i7-8500Y with speeds between 1.5 GHz and 4.2 GHz.

The new chipsets are expected to make their first appearances on stage and in demo zones at the ongoing IFA taking place in Berlin.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Nvidia

Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence as Intel defends data centre turf

Aug 17, 2018

CLOi SuitBot

LG to unveil its first human-centric wearable robot 'CLOi SuitBot' at IFA 2018

Aug 23, 2018

IFA 2018

IFA 2018: What to expect from Sony, LG, Acer, Samsung, Huawei and more

Aug 28, 2018

Intel

Intel reveals three Spectre-like chip flaws that could affect data security

Aug 15, 2018

HTC Vive Pro

Wireless Adapter for HTC Vive Pro VR headset now available for pre-order

Aug 22, 2018

Mi Notebook

Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook with 8th-gen Intel Core chips starting at CNY 3,999

Aug 24, 2018

science

Higgs Boson

Elusive decay of Higgs Boson to tiny quarks observed by physicists at long last

Aug 29, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018