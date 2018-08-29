Chipmaker, Intel today announced a new lineup of chipsets that have been designed specifically for ultrabooks and 2-in-1s. The new range of CPUs are expected to deliver better battery life and connectivity but will remain under the 8th generation lineup.

The new CPUs can be categorised into the U-series and the Y-series. The U-series will power the 15 W portfolio (this includes laptops like the Dell XPS 13) aimed at ultrabooks while the Y-series caters to the 5 W portfolio (devices like Apple's 12-inch MacBook) that powers tablets and 2-in-1s.

The U-series brings integrated support for USB 3.1 (Gen 2) along with Gigabit Wi-Fi via a new platform controller. It also includes an improved DSP designed keeping in mind the requirements of voice assistants. On the battery front, the U-series is said to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The U Series will see three new models, based on the ‘Whiskey Lake’ architecture. There is a Core i3-8145U that packs in two cores with Hyper-Threading running between 2.1 GHz and 3.9 GHz along with 4 MB cache. Next up, is the Core i5-8265U with four cores and Hyper-Threading running between 1.6 GHz and 3.9 GHz packing in 6 MB cache. At the very top is the Core i7-8565U with four cores and a total of eight threads running between 1.8 GHz and 4.66 GHz packing in 8 MB cache.

As for the Y-series, the focus is again on power efficiency. There is a dual core, Core m3-8100Y with speeds between 1.1 GHz and 3.4 GHz. A Core i5-8200Y with cores running between 1.3 GHz and 3.9 GHz and finally a Core i7-8500Y with speeds between 1.5 GHz and 4.2 GHz.

The new chipsets are expected to make their first appearances on stage and in demo zones at the ongoing IFA taking place in Berlin.