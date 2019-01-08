Tuesday, January 08, 2019 Back to
Intel announced at CES 2019 that it is working with Facebook on a new AI chip

Intel and Facebook are adding final touches to the AI chip that will be out by H2 2019.

Reuters Jan 08, 2019 08:05 AM IST

Intel Corp said on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that it is working with Facebook Inc to put the final touches on a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of this year.

Intel. Reuters.

The chips are Intel’s gambit to retain hold of a fast-growing segment of the artificial intelligence computing market but will face competition from similar chips from Nvidia Corp and Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services unit.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 announced | CES 2019

Stay tuned for live updates from #CES2019

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

