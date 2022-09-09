FP Staff

Intel Corporation and Broadcom Inc. have showcased the industry’s first cross-vendor WiFi 7 demonstration, with over-the-air speeds greater than 5 gigabits per second.

The trial used an Intel Core processor-based laptop with a WiFi 7 solution connected to a Broadcom WiFi 7 access point.

Carlos Cordeiro, Intel Fellow and Wireless CTO, Client Computing Group, Intel, said:

“We are proud to highlight how next-generation WiFi 7 can make new mobile PC experiences possible. Industry collaboration is essential to ensure we deliver on the promises of this new wireless technology. We would like to thank our colleagues at Broadcom for their great technical cooperation, which helped enable this unprecedented, first-of-its-kind demonstration of ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency WiFi 7.”

WiFi 7 is the platform for the next 10 years of wireless experiences, which require higher speeds, lower latency, improved reliability and greater capacity.

WiFi 7 leverages new features including wider 320 MHz channels in unlicensed 6GHz spectrum, higher order 4K QAM data modulation, simultaneous connections across multiple bands with multi-link operation and improved channel utilization efficiency with multi-resource unit puncturing.

Vijay Nagarajan, vice president, Wireless Connectivity Division, Broadcom, said: “Today’s milestone sends a clear message: the ecosystem is ready and WiFi 7 is here to deliver extraordinary capacity and blazing fast speeds to extend gigabit broadband. The reliable, low latency communication provided by WiFi 7 is a key element of Broadcom’s vision for connecting everything as the Internet evolves to its next iteration replete with immersive experiences. Industry collaboration is key to making this unprecedented connectivity a reality and we were delighted to work with Intel to achieve another industry first.”

WiFi 7’s deterministic operation enables new product classes, including augmented and virtual reality, ultra-high-definition 16K media streaming, and super-responsive and reliable gaming while supporting large numbers of connected devices in the home or office.

With WiFi 7’s greatly increased speeds, broadband subscribers will get full value from their multi-gigabit internet plans.

Intel and Broadcom provide the full network that is essential to help maximize WiFi 7’s potential and deliver end-to-end experiences to the wider WiFi marketplace.

“As longtime WBA board members, Broadcom and Intel have been instrumental in pioneering Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Now they’re leading the way again with WiFi 7, which leverages the rapidly growing availability of 6 GHz spectrum in multiple countries across APAC, EMEA, Latin America and the U.S. Their successful trial is a milestone toward bringing WiFi 7’s double-digit gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, carrier-grade resilience and other next-generation capabilities to consumers and businesses worldwide. Enterprise and residential networks will also greatly benefit from the advanced capabilities of WiFi 7,” said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance.