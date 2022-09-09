Friday, September 09, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Hello, WiFi 7! Intel and Broadcom showcase first cross-vendor WiFi 7 demonstration at 5Gbps speeds

WiFi 7 can be almost 5X faster than WiFi 6/6E. In Intel’s test, it reached an over-the-air speed of 5Gbps. Theoretically, WiFi 7 can reach speeds of over 40Gbps.


FP StaffSep 09, 2022 17:50:38 IST

Intel Corporation and Broadcom Inc. have showcased the industry’s first cross-vendor WiFi 7 demonstration, with over-the-air speeds greater than 5 gigabits per second. 

Hello, WiFi 7! Intel and Broadcom showcase first cross-vendor Wi-Fi 7 demonstration at 5Gbps speeds

The trial used an Intel Core processor-based laptop with a WiFi 7 solution connected to a Broadcom WiFi 7 access point.

Carlos Cordeiro, Intel Fellow and Wireless CTO, Client Computing Group, Intel, said:

“We are proud to highlight how next-generation WiFi 7 can make new mobile PC experiences possible. Industry collaboration is essential to ensure we deliver on the promises of this new wireless technology. We would like to thank our colleagues at Broadcom for their great technical cooperation, which helped enable this unprecedented, first-of-its-kind demonstration of ultra-high speed and ultra-low latency WiFi 7.” 

WiFi 7 is the platform for the next 10 years of wireless experiences, which require higher speeds, lower latency, improved reliability and greater capacity. 

WiFi 7 leverages new features including wider 320 MHz channels in unlicensed 6GHz spectrum, higher order 4K QAM data modulation, simultaneous connections across multiple bands with multi-link operation and improved channel utilization efficiency with multi-resource unit puncturing.

Hello, WiFi 7! Intel and Broadcom showcase first cross-vendor Wi-Fi 7 demonstration at 5Gbps speeds

Vijay Nagarajan, vice president, Wireless Connectivity Division, Broadcom, said: “Today’s milestone sends a clear message: the ecosystem is ready and WiFi 7 is here to deliver extraordinary capacity and blazing fast speeds to extend gigabit broadband. The reliable, low latency communication provided by WiFi 7 is a key element of Broadcom’s vision for connecting everything as the Internet evolves to its next iteration replete with immersive experiences. Industry collaboration is key to making this unprecedented connectivity a reality and we were delighted to work with Intel to achieve another industry first.”

WiFi 7’s deterministic operation enables new product classes, including augmented and virtual reality, ultra-high-definition 16K media streaming, and super-responsive and reliable gaming while supporting large numbers of connected devices in the home or office. 

With WiFi 7’s greatly increased speeds, broadband subscribers will get full value from their multi-gigabit internet plans.

Intel and Broadcom provide the full network that is essential to help maximize WiFi 7’s potential and deliver end-to-end experiences to the wider WiFi marketplace.

“As longtime WBA board members, Broadcom and Intel have been instrumental in pioneering Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. Now they’re leading the way again with WiFi 7, which leverages the rapidly growing availability of 6 GHz spectrum in multiple countries across APAC, EMEA, Latin America and the U.S. Their successful trial is a milestone toward bringing WiFi 7’s double-digit gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, carrier-grade resilience and other next-generation capabilities to consumers and businesses worldwide. Enterprise and residential networks will also greatly benefit from the advanced capabilities of WiFi 7,” said Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

How to find Wi-Fi passwords of networks you have connected to on your Android devices

Aug 31, 2022
How to find Wi-Fi passwords of networks you have connected to on your Android devices

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022