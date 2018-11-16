Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
Instagram's new update will soon let you shop from the videos on your feed

Instagram has currently announced three new shopping features, however, the timeline of its rollout isn't mentioned.

tech2 News Staff Nov 16, 2018 09:36 AM IST

Just in time for the (western) holiday season, Instagram is further expanding its shopping feature on the platform. Earlier this year, Instagram added the shopping feature to its feed, which was then expanded to Stories by June this year. And now, Instagram has announced three new product updates to the feature.

Instagram has said that soon users will be able to shop from videos they see in their feed, save items to a specific “shopping collection” in their saved posts, and also shop from business profiles more easily.

Instagram's new shopping feature for videos.

Essentially, till now Instagram allowed Business profiles to tag their products only in images on Feed and Stories, however, with the new update, they can do so with video posts in their Feed as well.

Then there is the new shopping collection area, which you will be able to access in the Saved Posts tab. The section, as we see in Instagram's blog post, looks a lot like an online store, except it lists only the items you really like and you saved. Bookmarking a shopping post will also add your favourite look to this section.

One thing is for sure, Instagram now wants you to also see the platform as your one-stop shopping destination.

In addition to that, Instagram will also allow users to click on posts or videos on Stories or Feed, which will give them more information about the product.

Finally, there are also some changes being made to the business profiles, so that all of their shoppable posts will be organized under a new “shop” button. That way, users can treat a business’ page more like a web store where everything is available to buy.

Interestingly, alongside Instagram's push for shopping, Snapchat is also aggressively pursuing shopping, with shoppable ads in Stories and a partnership with Amazon.

