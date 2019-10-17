Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
Instagram will soon let users control data sharing with third party apps

As per the blogpost, Instagram will introduce these new features gradually over the next six months.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 09:27:01 IST

Instagram has now announced that users will soon be able to decide whether they want to share their data with third-party app or services. You ask how is that good news? There is a lot of personal data that you share on your Instagram account starting from your pictures to captions to the timeline of your history since some of us like to post when and where we are (thanks to Instagram stories!).

At times, you do give access to third-party apps whether it is a photo printing service or a dating app or any other websites when asked if you want to “Import photos from Instagram” or to “Connect/Link to Instagram. It is quite difficult to keep a track of what websites or apps have access to your Instagram profile.

Image: Pixabay

To ensure that the users have an upper hand in this situation, Instagram will soon let you see what all websites or apps have the access and if you want to continue sharing your data with them or not.

All you need to do is go to Settings>Security>Apps and Websites, you will then see a list of websites with whom you are sharing your data with. There will be a "Remove" option in front of the name of the third-party apps, you can just tap on that and get done with it.

Instagram is rolling out new features to improve user privacy. Image: Instagram

An "authorisation screen" will also pop up whenever a third party app asks to get access to your profile, you will be able to choose from "authorise" and "cancel" in that case. This will also allow users to see what all data does the app needs access to.

Instagram will roll out this feature gradually over the next six months which is actually a really long time! Usually it just takes a couple of weeks or two introduce any feature.

