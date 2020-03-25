Wednesday, March 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram will now let you share and browse posts while you are on video chat

Instagram has also launched a new 'stay home' sticker to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.


tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2020 09:26:16 IST

Since people around the world have now been advised social distancing, consumption of social media platforms is growing manifold. While social media keeps users entertained, they are now looking for newer features and more to do with the apps. In this bid, Instagram has rolled out an update, that allows you to browse and share posts during an ongoing video call.

All you need to do is place a video call to the desired person, tap on the posts option present at the bottom right corner. You will see all the liked, saved and suggested photos and videos that you can share while you are on the video chat.

(Also read: COVID-19: How Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Instagram are helping users cope with the pandemic)

Representational Image.

Instagram has also launched a "stay home" sticker to promote the idea in the time of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, when you search for #coronavirus on Instagram, the resulting page will first ask you if you want to visit the WHO page for the latest news.

You can share Instagram posts on video chat.

Instagram has also temporarily banned advertisements and branded content that promote medical supplies including face masks. The social media platform has also announced that it has the ability to remove coronavirus related AR effects unless they are developed in partnership with a recognised health organisation.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


