Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 July, 2018 11:48 IST

Instagram will indicate when you are online with a green dot, just like Messenger

Fortunately, Instagram gives you the flexibility to opt out of the feature, by disabling it from your settings.

Now You See Me, to the power of hundred!

Facebook could not make peace with the fact that Instagrammers were using the platform without actually highlighting every time they went online. They did introduce the time stamp feature a few months ago, which shows in DMs when you are active and the last you were active on the platform. But that wasn’t in-your-face-enough, so Facebook has added new green status dots to Instagram to indicate when you are online. (Yes, just like we have it on the Messenger.)

These green dots will show up in the Instagram direct messages, and also on your friend list that shows when you share a post with someone or forward a story.

Instagram wrote in its blog, that you will be able to see the active status of the people who you follow or the ones that you have spoken to in your direct messages. So even if you don’t follow them, but if you have ever accepted a stranger’s DM they will be able to see whenever you come online.

The new feature is in addition to Instagram's Active Status feature.

The new feature is in addition to Instagram's Active Status feature.

Fortunately, Instagram lets you disable the green status indicator. To do that, you can head to “Activity Status” in the app’s Settings menu, where it’s set to “on” by default. Toggle that off.

In case your app is not on auto-update, you will have to manually head to your app store and update your app to the latest version, in order to see the new feature. The feature seems to have rolled out to all Android and iOS users.

So as of now, Instagram has indicated both when you are online with a green dot, and the last time when you were active, with its Active Status feature. For the ones who don’t know, the Active Status can also be disabled from settings by scrolling down to an option called ‘Activity Status’ in your app Setting. You need to tap on it and toggle it off.

The same rule applies to these features like what we see on WhatsApp, if you disable your own Active Status and the green dot, then you won’t be able to see other people’s status as well.

tags


latest videos

Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

also see

Instagram

Instagram testing new feature to let public accounts manage who follows them

Jul 18, 2018

FacebookStories

Facebook now lets you archive Stories like Instagram

Jul 06, 2018

Instagram

Instagram is now letting users apply for a verified account in Australia

Jul 11, 2018

Tinder

Tinder now lets you add 2-second loop videos to your profile

Jul 06, 2018

Instagram 2FA

Instagram is working on non-SMS 2-factor authentication to fight SIM hackers

Jul 18, 2018

WhatsApp Forwarding

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 groups or chats at the same time

Jul 20, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018