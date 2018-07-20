Now You See Me, to the power of hundred!

Facebook could not make peace with the fact that Instagrammers were using the platform without actually highlighting every time they went online. They did introduce the time stamp feature a few months ago, which shows in DMs when you are active and the last you were active on the platform. But that wasn’t in-your-face-enough, so Facebook has added new green status dots to Instagram to indicate when you are online. (Yes, just like we have it on the Messenger.)

These green dots will show up in the Instagram direct messages, and also on your friend list that shows when you share a post with someone or forward a story.

Instagram wrote in its blog, that you will be able to see the active status of the people who you follow or the ones that you have spoken to in your direct messages. So even if you don’t follow them, but if you have ever accepted a stranger’s DM they will be able to see whenever you come online.

Fortunately, Instagram lets you disable the green status indicator. To do that, you can head to “Activity Status” in the app’s Settings menu, where it’s set to “on” by default. Toggle that off.

In case your app is not on auto-update, you will have to manually head to your app store and update your app to the latest version, in order to see the new feature. The feature seems to have rolled out to all Android and iOS users.

So as of now, Instagram has indicated both when you are online with a green dot, and the last time when you were active, with its Active Status feature. For the ones who don’t know, the Active Status can also be disabled from settings by scrolling down to an option called ‘Activity Status’ in your app Setting. You need to tap on it and toggle it off.

The same rule applies to these features like what we see on WhatsApp, if you disable your own Active Status and the green dot, then you won’t be able to see other people’s status as well.