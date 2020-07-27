tech2 News Staff

The Instagram app was reportedly accessing the camera on iOS 14 beta in the background, however, the platform has refuted these claims and says it was caused by a bug.

Some iOS 14 beta users noticed on Instagram that the camera usage indicator sometimes stayed on even when the app was not being used. Some users said that the camera indicator also turned on when they were just scrolling through the Feed. This was first reported by The Verge.

For the uninitiated, iOS 14's new security features inform users of apps' background behaviour, when apps access clipboard for no reason, or like in Instagram's case, the app accesses camera even when not needed. For the latter, similar to MacBooks, camera access is indicated by a green dot. On the iOS 14, on the top right, you will see a green dot next to the network indicator, which will show you when your camera is being accessed.

Casually browsing Instagram when suddenly the new iOS 14 camera/microphone indicator comes on. Then control panel ratted out the app behind it. This is going to change things. #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/EnTIRsqq3R — KevDoy (@KevDoy) July 17, 2020

Instagram, on the other hand, has denied the claims of accessing camera when not needed. Instead, the app blames a bug and promises to fix it.

An Instagram spokesperson reportedly told The Verge: “We only access your camera when you tell us to — for example, when you swipe from Feed to Camera. We found and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly indicates that some people are using the camera when they aren’t. We do not access your camera in those instances, and no content is recorded.”

The iOS 14 is currently available in public beta, and it's final version is expected to rollout in September. Here's how you can join the iOS 14 public beta.