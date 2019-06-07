Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram users can now add lyrics to the music stickers in their Stories

The newly introduced Instagram feature is now available in the US, Germany, and France.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 19:02:05 IST

TikTok is one of the most popular apps that made the teens go crazy by making all the cool lip-syncing videos. Following the popularity of the feature, Facebook-owned Instagram is now introducing a similar new feature as a response to ByteDance's hugely popular app.

(Also Read: Instagram to allow advertisers to share influencer's posts on your feed)

Instagram today announced this new feature where now the users will be able to put lyrics in their Stories, the same way as TikTok videos. This feature will be available in the US, Germany, and France. American singer Billie Eilish also shared a story demonstrating how this new Instagram feature is used.

Instagram users can now add lyrics to the music stickers in their Stories

Image: Instagram

According to TechCrunch, all you have to do is go to the "Add Story" option, swipe up where you will find stickers like Poll, Questions along with the newly introduced "Music" Sticker.


Before you start shooting the video, you need to choose the preferred music lens type. Once you pick a song, you will find lyrics pop-up on your screen and then you can choose animation styles from options like traditional karaoke teleprompter, a typewriter version that preserves mystery by only revealing lyrics as they’re sung, and big flashy billboard font.

According to the official statement by Instagram, when a user is looking at your story, they can click on the lyrics and can get details about the artist or listen more of the song.

Since music stickers aren't available in India yet, this feature isn't something you might be able to try out right away.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Snapchat

Snapchat could soon let users add music to their posts says new report

May 26, 2019
Snapchat could soon let users add music to their posts says new report
Instagram is reportedly rolling out its new Stories design quietly in India

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly rolling out its new Stories design quietly in India

Jun 03, 2019
Breaking up Facebook will make policing content more difficult: Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook

Breaking up Facebook will make policing content more difficult: Mark Zuckerberg

May 24, 2019
Instagram further pushes in-app shopping, Stories to get Product, Order stickers

Instagram

Instagram further pushes in-app shopping, Stories to get Product, Order stickers

May 29, 2019
TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to develop its own smartphone: Report

ByteDance

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to develop its own smartphone: Report

May 27, 2019
WhatsApp reveals first look at Ads in its Status feature which will roll out in 2020

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reveals first look at Ads in its Status feature which will roll out in 2020

May 27, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019