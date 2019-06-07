tech2 News Staff

TikTok is one of the most popular apps that made the teens go crazy by making all the cool lip-syncing videos. Following the popularity of the feature, Facebook-owned Instagram is now introducing a similar new feature as a response to ByteDance's hugely popular app.

(Also Read: Instagram to allow advertisers to share influencer's posts on your feed)

Instagram today announced this new feature where now the users will be able to put lyrics in their Stories, the same way as TikTok videos. This feature will be available in the US, Germany, and France. American singer Billie Eilish also shared a story demonstrating how this new Instagram feature is used.

According to TechCrunch, all you have to do is go to the "Add Story" option, swipe up where you will find stickers like Poll, Questions along with the newly introduced "Music" Sticker.

Today we are bringing lyrics to the music sticker so you can express yourself and share the mood of any moment. Try it in your story and learn more here: https://t.co/snnxyPYxtG pic.twitter.com/0KMcy5kUD1 — Instagram (@instagram) June 6, 2019



Before you start shooting the video, you need to choose the preferred music lens type. Once you pick a song, you will find lyrics pop-up on your screen and then you can choose animation styles from options like traditional karaoke teleprompter, a typewriter version that preserves mystery by only revealing lyrics as they’re sung, and big flashy billboard font.



According to the official statement by Instagram, when a user is looking at your story, they can click on the lyrics and can get details about the artist or listen more of the song.

Since music stickers aren't available in India yet, this feature isn't something you might be able to try out right away.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.