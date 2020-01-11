Saturday, January 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram updates Boomerang feature with Trimming, SlowMo, Echo and more

The Boomerang feature on Instagram now allows user to trim the recorded video and even slow it down.


tech2 News StaffJan 11, 2020 14:23:28 IST

To keep up with the creativity of its users, Instagram has now added several more features, similar to TikTok, to its Boomerang effect. Features including SlowMo, Echo, Duo, and Trimming have been added to the app.

Instagram updates Boomerang feature with Trimming, SlowMo, Echo and more

Instagram Logo art.

Whether users record a video using Instagram or add it from their library, the new Boomerang effects can be used the same way as before. After opening the camera inside Instagram, swipe to Boomerang where you’ll find all the new effects.

SlowMo lets you slow down your video, Echo does a double vision effect, and Duo speeds up then slows down the video. While these are just extra effects, the most useful feature in this update is the ability to trim the videos. Earlier, if you didn’t the right timing in recording your Boomerang videos, you had to record it all over again. With the ability to edit the start and end of the video, you get more control over the final product.

The update was officially announced on Instagram’s Twitter account and it is currently rolling out. We checked on our devices and we’re yet to receive it.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram starts to fact-check photos, videos to highlight misinformation

Dec 31, 2019
Instagram starts to fact-check photos, videos to highlight misinformation

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019