Instagram Update: Users can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook with one click

The major highlight of the new update is that it lets users cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook by simplifying the process.


FP TrendingAug 29, 2022 14:40:48 IST

Instagram has announced that it is rolling out new features and updates to Reels, including cross-posting from Instagram to Facebook.

Instagram faces backlash for TikTok-like features, to pause certain features users complained about (2)

Taking to Twitter, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram announced the new updates for Instagram Reels.
“We are launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content — ‘Add Yours’ Sticker, IG-to-FB Crossposting, FB Reels Insights,” Mosseri captioned the video on Twitter.

📣 Reels Updates 📣

We’re launching a few new Reels features to make it fun and easy for people to find + share more entertaining content:

- ‘Add Yours’ Sticker
- IG-to-FB Crossposting
- FB Reels Insights

Have a favorite? Let me know 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/RwjnRu5om2

— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 16, 2022
With the tap of a button, the new update allows users to cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook.
Mosseri also mentioned that the Add Yours sticker that became popular in Stories is now coming to Reels on Instagram and Facebook.
All qualifying creators on the platform will soon have access to the Facebook Stars tipping function. They will also have access to more Reels insights via Creator Studio.
Meanwhile, recently, the Meta-owned platform confirmed that it will soon begin testing new ‘ultra-tall photos’.
The company said it will introduce support for slimmer, taller 9:16 screen ratio photos to help them fill the entire screen as users scroll through the app’s feed.
Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


