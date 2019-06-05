Wednesday, June 05, 2019Back to
Instagram to soon introduce a 4G data saver feature for its Android app

The new feature is said to start the roll out slowly over the course of a week, Instagram has said.

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 09:54:02 IST

Social media app Instagram can use up a lot of mobile data if you are not careful. Also, a bad data connection can be a problem as well since images take a lot of time to load. To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the social network app in areas of low quality mobile networks Instagram has announced a data-saver feature for Android users.

Instagram.

As per an IANS report, the feature would prevent pre-loading of videos and will not download high-resolution images, unless the user chooses to do so. This will give people the ability to control their data usage on Instagram and increase the speed for loading images.

"With this data saver feature, we're hoping for an uninterrupted Instagram experience in slow network areas, which in turn will increase people's interactions with their friends and family," Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement to IANS.

In more news, related to Instagram, the app is rolling out a new design that combines all the eight camera options into a semi-circular wheel. All the camera options are now categorised into three including Live, Camera and Create. Under the Live option, users can use augmented reality (AR) filters that can be browsed using the semi-circular menu.

