Instagram has been quite adamant about not letting you download or export your user data. You cannot save the images you have uploaded or posted, nor is there any option to download images that you have liked. However, reports have emerged that say that this Instagram policy could soon be changing as the Facebook-owned social media giant looks to comply with European GDPR privacy law that requires data portability.

As per a report by TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson had told them that, “We are building a new data portability tool. You’ll soon be able to download a copy of what you’ve shared on Instagram, including your photos, videos and messages.”

This is being done so as to make your Instagram data portable, just like Facebook has done with its 'Download Your Information' tool. This would allow users to have the right to switch to another image sharing social media platform with all their Instagram data.

As of right now, the report states that it is not quite clear whether you'll only be able to download your media files and messages or your followers' list, likes and comments as well. Also, Instagram hasn't made it clear if the downloaded videos and photos would be in the same resolution in which they were uploaded.

As per the report, Instagram has said, "We’ll share more details very soon when we actually launch the tool. But at a high level, it allows you to download and export what you have shared on Instagram".

Instagram has also remained quiet on the possibility of users exporting their own social graph to locate and follow the same people on a different app. The social graph, in question, helps Instagram's algorithm to show users the most relevant posts on their news feed.