Instagram to roll out a feature that will suggest who to unfollow: Report

This Instagram feature is likely to create groups called 'Least interacted with' and 'Most shown in feed.'


tech2 News StaffOct 22, 2019 09:57:54 IST

There are times when you share your Instagram handle with people you recently met, just to avoid exchanging numbers. Sometimes, these accounts just end up being lost among the other unnecessary accounts. Then there comes a time when you no longer interact with the person on Instagram and realise that following them was not exactly a good idea and they are there just for the sake of it.

Social media researcher Jane Manchun Wong says Instagram may be working on a solution for that. Apparently, there is a new feature in works that will help you decide who to unfollow.

(Also read: Instagram down, spotted removing like counts, captions of posts for many users)

This segregation of friend list is likely to be based on the last 90 days of data.

It is being expected that soon you might be able to see the friend list on Instagram categorised in two groups like "Least Interacted with" and "Most shown in feed". This way you can easily find out which accounts you haven't interacted with in a long time and no longer want to be on your friend list and unfollow them. This segregation is likely to be based on the last 90 days of data. This might also help you focus on the feed that you really want to keep tabs on, instead of filling it with the unnecessary feed. These groups are expected to be auto-generated, unlike the "close friends" group where you actually have to make the list manually.

This is just a speculation and there is no confirmation if this feature might actually roll out or not.

 Recently, Instagram has removed the "Following" tab that was quite famous among the stalkers. The social media platform has also revamped its UI and updated the "Create" option for the Instagram story feature.

