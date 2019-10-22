tech2 News Staff

There are times when you share your Instagram handle with people you recently met, just to avoid exchanging numbers. Sometimes, these accounts just end up being lost among the other unnecessary accounts. Then there comes a time when you no longer interact with the person on Instagram and realise that following them was not exactly a good idea and they are there just for the sake of it.

Social media researcher Jane Manchun Wong says Instagram may be working on a solution for that. Apparently, there is a new feature in works that will help you decide who to unfollow.

Instagram is testing to “group the accounts you follow to make them easier to manage”, such as: “Least Interacted With” and “Most Shown in Feed” which are counted in the last 90 days pic.twitter.com/REykEoMqu5 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 19, 2019

It is being expected that soon you might be able to see the friend list on Instagram categorised in two groups like "Least Interacted with" and "Most shown in feed". This way you can easily find out which accounts you haven't interacted with in a long time and no longer want to be on your friend list and unfollow them. This segregation is likely to be based on the last 90 days of data. This might also help you focus on the feed that you really want to keep tabs on, instead of filling it with the unnecessary feed. These groups are expected to be auto-generated, unlike the "close friends" group where you actually have to make the list manually.

This is just a speculation and there is no confirmation if this feature might actually roll out or not.

Recently, Instagram has removed the "Following" tab that was quite famous among the stalkers. The social media platform has also revamped its UI and updated the "Create" option for the Instagram story feature.

