Thursday, April 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram to reduce reach of objectionable content that doesn't violate community guidelines

Instagram with these borderline content policies could really end up alienating some of its popular creators.

tech2 News StaffApr 11, 2019 09:29:04 IST

Facebook had a raft of announcements to make last night pertaining to integrity on the platform. It weighed in on how it will give users more tools to control what shows up on their timeline, reducing the reach of Groups that share misinformation, new Group Quality feature and much more.

As part of these group of announcements to keep the integrity of the Facebook News Feed under check, Instagram has also taken a call to reduce the reach of content that is objectionable but still does not violate its Community Guidelines.

Instagram to reduce reach of objectionable content that doesnt violate community guidelines

A woman carries an Instagram branded bag at Facebook's headquarters in London, Britain, December 4, 2017. REUTERS

According to Instagram, "We have begun reducing the spread of posts that are inappropriate but do not go against Instagram’s Community Guidelines."

What that effectively means is that all the sleazy, graphic, violent content that is passing off on Instagram and not getting banned, will have significantly reduced reach and engagement than  before. While this is great news for content that is vile and intent on spreading misinformation, it still leaves a lot of decision-making to the discretion of the content moderators.

A post that is sexually suggestive but does not break any guidelines by showing any sort of sex act or nudity, will get demoted. This is in itself a massive grey area and there is no clarity on what Instagram defines as 'sexually suggestive'. The same goes for memes and jokes which may not be to everyone's liking. A content moderator may deem a meme or a joke to be inappropriate and it may get demoted. This is definitely going to raise the debate on censorship on Instagram as a platform.

This type of content, even though it will be available on the original uploaders' profile grid, and visible to you if you follow that account, it will not show up in the Explore Tab or hashtag pages, for instance.

According to a report in TechCrunch, Instagram will be using the human intelligence of its content moderators to identify borderline content, which is just short of violating the community guidelines. These decisions will then be used to train a machine learning algorithm.

There is no dedicated rule book as to what qualifies as 'non-recommendable' or 'borderline' content, which may not violate the Instagram community guidelines, but which may end up penalising the creator by limiting the reach of their post.

If say, the content moderators have an inherent bias (which most humans do) and they limit the reach of a particular joke which may be funny to me but not to the moderator, and if that decision is used to train an algorithm, you are introducing a bias in the system which could have disastrous effects.

Facebook had used algorithms to decide its now defunct 'Trending Topics'. We all know how that fared. Instagram, which is a community-led platform, with these borderline content policies could really end up alienating some of its popular creators.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Andhra Pradesh edition: Nara Lokesh of TDP tells Firstpost that state has been cheated


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Facebook

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand, control News Feed

Apr 01, 2019
Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand, control News Feed
Facebook is lifting the lid on the algorithm that decides which posts appear in its news feed

Facebook

Facebook is lifting the lid on the algorithm that decides which posts appear in its news feed

Apr 02, 2019
Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towards indiscriminate censorship

Facebook

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towards indiscriminate censorship

Mar 29, 2019
Facebook rolls out 'Whitehat Settings' to let bug bounty hunters test server-side issues

Facebook

Facebook rolls out 'Whitehat Settings' to let bug bounty hunters test server-side issues

Mar 28, 2019
Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Windows

Facebook to pull its app, Messenger from the Windows 10 platform on 30 April

Apr 05, 2019
BJP and Congress resorting to running deceptive social-media accounts and disinformation campaigns

BJP

BJP and Congress resorting to running deceptive social-media accounts and disinformation campaigns

Apr 02, 2019

science

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Black hole

Black Hole Event Horizon from faraway M87 galaxy photographed in a historic first

Apr 10, 2019
Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Black Hole Physics

Black Hole Event Horizon Highlights: First-ever direct photograph of black hole M87 event horizon revealed

Apr 10, 2019
Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Black Hole Travel

Could rotating black holes be gentle portals for hyperspace travel in the future?

Apr 10, 2019
Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Black Hole event

Black hole Event Horizon: Watch the epic first black hole photo live today at 6.30 pm

Apr 10, 2019