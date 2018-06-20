Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 June, 2018 15:31 IST

Instagram to launch a video hub for content creators for hour long videos: Report

The long-form videos can range from 15 seconds to 60 minutes and may be a part of the explore tab.

Instagram took no time to pivot from just an image sharing platform to one focussed on videos and Stories — something that it ripped off from rival Snapchat. As Instagram continues to get more engagement on Stories, it still does not have something like the Discover platform on Snapchat, which presents content from media houses and influencers. Looks like Instagram is going to address this issue with its latest feature expected to launch soon.

Representational Image.

According to a report in TechCrunch, Instagram is enabling a feature called IGTV, which will be the destination for long-form videos created by content creators chose by Instagram. It is expected to launch on 21 June.

These videos can range from 15 seconds to 60 minutes and will appear as part of the Explore tab.

Instagram is focusing on giving this content creation tool only to hand-picked web celebrities over regular users. The report says that this feature is being rolled out only to certain web content creators as they already have a huge following and their own identifiable style.

SCOOP: Instagram launching Snapchat-like vertical video TODAY

Also, the reports state that the videos will be full-screen, vertical in form and also can have a resolution up to 4K.

This will be different from the way YouTube usually uploads videos, which is the horizontal fashion.

