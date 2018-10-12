Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 14:51 IST

Instagram to be testing a 'tapping' feature to replace scrolling through posts

The tap-to-advance feature was first introduced by Snapchat to create a relaxed browsing experience.

Facebook-owned photo-messaging platform Instagram is testing "tapping" as a replacement of scrolling through posts on the platform, the media reported.

The company is testing the tap-to-advance feature to navigate between posts in the Explore section of the app.

"We're always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love," TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying on 11 October.

Instagram. Pixabay.

Instagram. Pixabay.

Instagram already uses an auto-advance feature in its "Videos You Might Like" section of Explore, automatically playing the next video when the last one finishes.

"As for whether this could come to the main feed, an Instagram spokesperson said it is not something they're actively thinking about right now," the report added.

The tap-to-advance feature was first introduced by Snapchat, reducing the user-effort of repeatedly using thumbstrokes, thus creating a more relaxing browsing experience.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

also see

Instagram

Instagram brings QR code-like Nametags for users to scan and search people

Oct 05, 2018

Instagram

Instagram testing a privacy feature that could share your location with Facebook

Oct 05, 2018

Facebook Nearby Friends

Facebook to rip off another Snapchat feature in a bid to revive 'Nearby Friends'

Oct 04, 2018

data consumption

Indian smartphone users consume roughly 1 GB data everyday reveals survey

Sep 27, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolls out a new 'Picture in Picture' feature for Android beta users

Oct 03, 2018

Instagram

Instagram servers back online after suffering massive global outage affecting its 1 bn users

Oct 03, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

India crucial partner in commercially-viable nuclear fusion project: Official

Oct 12, 2018

IPCC Breakdown

IPCC report analysis: The 0.5-deg difference in warming that could impact millions

Oct 12, 2018

Rooftop Solar

India targets 40 GW from rooftop, 100 GW in total capacity of solar energy by 2022

Oct 12, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

Largest nuclear fusion facility in the world may see 'first plasma' as soon as 2025

Oct 12, 2018