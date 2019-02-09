Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram to ban graphic images of self-harm, to make changes to its content rules

Instagram made this decision after it was held responsible for contributing to the suicide of a teen.

The Associated Press Feb 09, 2019 14:53:34 IST

Instagram has agreed to ban graphic images of self-harm after objections were raised in Britain following the suicide of a teen whose father said the photo-sharing platform had contributed to her decision to take her own life.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said on 7 February evening the platform is making a series of changes to its content rules.

He said: “We are not where we need to be on self-harm and suicide, and we need to do more to protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

Mosseri said further changes will be made.

Instagram app on iOS

Representational image.

“I have a responsibility to get this right,” he said. “We will get better and we are committed to finding and removing this content at scale, and working with experts and the wider industry to find ways to support people when they’re most in need.”

The call for changes was backed by the British government after the family of 14-year-old Molly Russell found material related to depression and suicide on her Instagram account after her death in 2017.

Her father, Ian Russell, said he believes the content Molly viewed on Instagram played a contributing role in her death, a charge that received wide attention in the British press.

The changes were announced after Instagram and other tech firms, including Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, met with British Health Secretary Matt Hancock and representatives from the Samaritans, a mental health charity that works to prevent suicide.

Instagram is also removing non-graphic images of self-harm from searches.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement that independent experts advise that Facebook should “allow people to share admissions of self-harm and suicidal thoughts but should not allow people to share content promoting it.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

also see

Snap

Snap Inc says Snapchat users to remain at current levels this quarter

Feb 06, 2019

hate speech

Internet giants have doubled fight against online hate speech since 2016 says EU

Feb 05, 2019

Instagram down

Instagram app is now back up again after being down for many users globally

Jan 29, 2019

Facebook

Germany’s antitrust watchdog objects to Facebook’s data collection practices

Feb 07, 2019

Instagram

Instagram Stories feature is now being used by 500 million users everyday

Jan 31, 2019

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Jan 26, 2019

science

Asteroid Mission

Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe to finally land, starting mining asteroid Ryugu on 22 Feb

Feb 07, 2019

Chang'e-4

NASA's lunar orbiter spots China's Chang'e-4 lander on the Moon's far side

Feb 07, 2019

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019