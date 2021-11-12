FP Trending

Instagram is working on a feature to prevent users from getting addicted to the social media app. Known as 'Take a Break', the feature will remind users to take a break from the platform after they have spent a specified duration of time using it.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri made the announcement about the feature being introduced on social media. According to Mosseri, the feature will enter testing this week. 'Take a Break' will enable users to “receive break reminders in-app” after a set duration of time.

Testing “Take a Break” ‍ We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌ pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

Mosseri said he was hopeful of launching the new feature sometime in December. The feature will be tested on about one to two percent of the app’s users, and if all goes well, the change will be rolled out gradually in the coming months. According to Mosseri, the change would allow users to have more control over their in-app experience.

The 'Take a Break' feature will have to enabled by users, who have to choose a duration of their choice, which can be either 10, 20 or 30 minutes. Users will see notifications urging them to step away from the app and perform some other activity. Instagram has reportedly worked with third-party experts for testing this feature.

Mosseri has also stated that users will see more such features in the coming future.

According to reports, Instragram is also set to roll out a subscription feature to help creators and influencers. The company has recently added in-app purchase options for 'Instagram Subscriptions'.

The feature, which has been spotted on the company’s US app store, is reportedly priced at roughly Rs 89 per month. The reported pricing may undergo changes when the feature is eventually released for all users, according to Indian Express.

Mosseri had spoken about the subscription service earlier this year, but no concrete details have been revealed about Instagram’s plans in this regard.

Instagram has received many reports about the detrimental effects of the app on many users, especially on teenagers. Following criticism, the app had declared that it was developing opt-in parental controls for the accounts of teenagers.