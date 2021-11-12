Friday, November 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram testing 'Take A Break' feature to prevent addiction to app: Here's all you need to know

The 'Take a Break' feature will have to enabled by users, who have to choose a duration of their choice, which can be either 10, 20 or 30 minutes.


FP TrendingNov 12, 2021 14:54:57 IST

Instagram is working on a feature to prevent users from getting addicted to the social media app. Known as 'Take a Break', the feature will remind users to take a break from the platform after they have spent a specified duration of time using it.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri made the announcement about the feature being introduced on social media. According to Mosseri, the feature will enter testing this week. 'Take a Break' will enable users to “receive break reminders in-app” after a set duration of time.

Mosseri said he was hopeful of launching the new feature sometime in December. The feature will be tested on about one to two percent of the app’s users, and if all goes well, the change will be rolled out gradually in the coming months. According to Mosseri, the change would allow users to have more control over their in-app experience.

The 'Take a Break' feature will have to enabled by users, who have to choose a duration of their choice, which can be either 10, 20 or 30 minutes. Users will see notifications urging them to step away from the app and perform some other activity. Instagram has reportedly worked with third-party experts for testing this feature.

Mosseri has also stated that users will see more such features in the coming future.

According to reports, Instragram is also set to roll out a subscription feature to help creators and influencers. The company has recently added in-app purchase options for 'Instagram Subscriptions'.

The feature, which has been spotted on the company’s US app store, is reportedly priced at roughly Rs 89 per month. The reported pricing may undergo changes when the feature is eventually released for all users, according to Indian Express.

Mosseri had spoken about the subscription service earlier this year, but no concrete details have been revealed about Instagram’s plans in this regard.

Instagram has received many reports about the detrimental effects of the app on many users, especially on teenagers. Following criticism, the app had declared that it was developing opt-in parental controls for the accounts of teenagers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram makes Link stickers available to all users: Here's how you can add them to your story

Oct 28, 2021
Instagram makes Link stickers available to all users: Here's how you can add them to your story
Video of Turkish chef cooking fryums in Dubai desert goes viral, watch here

Video of Turkish chef cooking fryums in Dubai desert goes viral, watch here

Nov 10, 2021
Instagram influencer faces backlash after posing in front of father’s casket

NewsTracker

Instagram influencer faces backlash after posing in front of father’s casket

Oct 29, 2021
Group of kangaroos invade golf course and interrupt golfer; watch viral video here

NewsTracker

Group of kangaroos invade golf course and interrupt golfer; watch viral video here

Oct 29, 2021
Singapore fitness studio apologises for posting 'racially insensitive' Diwali video on Instagram

NewsTracker

Singapore fitness studio apologises for posting 'racially insensitive' Diwali video on Instagram

Nov 06, 2021
Facebook renames itself Meta, rebranding one of the world's most recognisable brands

NewsTracker

Facebook renames itself Meta, rebranding one of the world's most recognisable brands

Oct 29, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021