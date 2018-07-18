Currently, Instagram only gives users with private profiles, the choice to manage and filter who can follow them. Until a private account user approves, their content cannot be seen by the other users. For the public account users, however, there has been no way to keep a check on that, except to block someone you don’t want looking at your Instagram profile, or to just switch your account to private. Not so much practical!

Fortunately, according to famous leakster Matt Navarra, Instagram is now working on a new ‘remove follower’ feature, which would basically be less aggressive than blocking someone and more flexible than just switching your account to private.

Instagram now lets you manually remove followers!?! h/t @blueasyraff pic.twitter.com/McIXETlR7I — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 17, 2018

The new feature basically lets you remove a user you don’t want stalking you, without needing to block them. If you have a public account, you will still be notified the same way when a new user starts to follow you, however, as of now, you either get the option to follow that user back or block them. Little too harsh right?

With the feature, you will start to see a three-dot drop down next to these notifications, which will give you the option to remove follower. When you remove someone from your profile, they will not be notified about the same.

Instagram is reportedly testing the feature with select Android users since last few months. Instagram confirmed to The Verge that they are testing such a feature, but refused to share any more detail on the same. It isn’t clear yet as to when can we expect a full rollout of the feature.