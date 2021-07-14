Wednesday, July 14, 2021Back to
Instagram is testing a new 'reshare' sticker for Stories to make users more 'intentional' about their shares

This feature might allow users to re-think before sharing any post with their friends on the platform.


tech2 News StaffJul 14, 2021 10:53:54 IST

Instagram is testing a new way of how users can share their Stories on the platform. Users will now see a "reshare" sticker which when selected will show the "recently viewed" tab. This tab will include posts users' have seen in the last one hour, liked, posted, or saved. These posts will include all reels and IGTV videos as well. This way users do not have to look for a specific post manually. The feature is now out for iOS users. There is no word if it will be available for android users or not.

An Instagram spokesperson told TechCrunch, "We know that people sometimes find reshared content less engaging, personal and fun. We hope that with this new test experience, people are encouraged to be more intentional and deliberate when sharing things that matter to them." This test was confirmed by Vishal Shah, Product VP, Instagram, as well. He tweeted about the new feature on Twitter saying, "People tell us that they prefer original Stories content over reshared posts, so we're testing a new way to reshare w/ stickers. Our hope is that people will be more intentional when they share, which will create a better Stories experience for everyone."

This feature might allow users to re-think before sharing any post with their friends on the platform. In addition to this, iOS users have also received a Stories UI re-design where they will now see the download icon, "Your Story" and "Close Friends" option at the bottom. The other edit and text tools will still be seen on the top.

