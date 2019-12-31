Tuesday, December 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram starts to fact-check photos, videos to highlight misinformation

For any post that is found to be 'factually incorrect', the images are blurred with a 'False Information' warning.


tech2 News StaffDec 31, 2019 10:17:01 IST

Last month, Instagram announced that it will be making alliances with fact-checkers around the world to expose deception in shared photos or videos. Starting today, the social media platform has started to roll out the feature.

I spotted the fact-checker pop-up on Instagram Stories today. For any post that is found by fact-checkers to be 'factually incorrect', the images are blurred with a 'False Information' warning. Right below the warning is an option to see why the image has been blocked. If you tap on that, you will be shown details on who the fact-checker, what is the conclusion on the authenticity of the content in the post, and more information that will explain why the content may not be true.

Instagram starts to fact-check photos, videos to highlight misinformation

Instagram. Image: Tech2

After been warned that the content is false, you can still see the image by shutting the fact-checker pop-up and tapping on 'See Post' at the bottom of the image/video.

The fact-checker pop-up shown to me was by Agence France Presse APAC.

Instagram Fact check. Image: Screenshot from Aashish Arora's stories.

Instagram Fact check. Image: Screenshot from Aashish Arora's stories.

Instagram says that it uses "image-matching technology to find further instances of this [false] content and apply the label, helping reduce the spread of misinformation." "In addition, if something is rated false or partly false on Facebook...we'll automatically label identical content if it is posted on Instagram (and vice versa)."

Facebook already uses third-party fact-checkers in more than a dozen countries, according to its website. Posts reviewed by Facebook fact-checking teams include content flagged by users, as well as material tagged by software that is continually being refined by the company.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram to making alliances with fact-checkers to fight off misinformation

Dec 17, 2019
Instagram to making alliances with fact-checkers to fight off misinformation
Instagram will now tell you if your captions may be considered offensive

Instagram

Instagram will now tell you if your captions may be considered offensive

Dec 17, 2019
CAA: People use Instagram, TikTok to raise awareness on how to organise protests

Citizenship Amendment Act

CAA: People use Instagram, TikTok to raise awareness on how to organise protests

Dec 19, 2019
Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping, tobacco products on the platform

Instagram

Instagram bans influencers from promoting vaping, tobacco products on the platform

Dec 20, 2019
Instagram's new Layout feature for Stories will let you post up to six images at the same time

Instagram

Instagram's new Layout feature for Stories will let you post up to six images at the same time

Dec 18, 2019
Decade in review: Smartphone features that changed the definition of a 'phone'

Decade in review

Decade in review: Smartphone features that changed the definition of a 'phone'

Dec 24, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019