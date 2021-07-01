tech2 News Staff

In a two and a half minute video posted on Twitter, Instagram head Adam Mosseri gave us a sneak peek into what's coming to the platform in the second half of 2021.

Mosseri says that Instagram currently has four key focus areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram 📺 At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

For videos specifically, Mosseri revealed that Instagram is experimenting with 'video recommendations' with some users, where they will see videos from people they don't follow yet. These recommendations would be based on the content you have been consuming so far. Mosseri says, the early test version of this feature was rolled out last week.

This week, a new version of the 'recommendations' feature is being tested, which will recommend content based on topics.

Additionally, Instagram will soon also be experimenting with full screen videos in the coming months. Mosseri says, "you will see us experimenting with a number of things in this space".

Finally, Adam Mosseri says that Instagram from now will share more actively about the features it's working on, similar to this video that he shared on Thursday.