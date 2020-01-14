Tuesday, January 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram starts flagging fake posts but wrongly marks digital art image as 'False information'

The concerned Instagram image is of a man standing on rainbow coloured mountains.


tech2 News StaffJan 14, 2020 12:21:16 IST

There has been a lot of debate regarding how Facebook needs to handle fake news, misinformation on its platform, especially around the US 2020 elections. The company said that it will flag posts that have fake news or misinformation to avoid users from spreading misleading information. This was even implied in a case that occurred in Singapore. Here Facebook flagged a post as "False information".

Instagram starts flagging fake posts but wrongly marks digital art image as False information

Representational Image.

The same concept has been transferred to Instagram as well. The company announced that it will flag posts that contain false information but will not ban them from the platform.

As per a new post by San Francisco-based photographer Toby Harriman, the company is marking "False photos/digital art" for photos which it deems have been photoshopped to change the context. According to him, an image where "a man is standing on rainbow-coloured mountains" on Instagram was marked as "False information".  When you tap at "see why", it says, "The primary claims in this information are factually inaccurate."

Harriman says, "Interesting to see this and curious if it’s a bit too far. As much as I do love it to help better associate real vs Photoshop. I also have huge respect for digital art and don’t want to have to click through barriers to see it.”

Instagram flagged this post as

Instagram flagged this post as "False information".

Flagging a post on Instagram also removes it from the Explore tab and hashtag pages, in short, the post won't be seen by many, hence limiting the reach of the concerned artist.

Although, at the time of rolling out this feature, the company had mentioned that it has employed 54 fact-checkers working in 42 languages, but it looks like it still isn't enough.

Applying fact-checking algorithms to regular digital art images is taking things a bit too far. Instagram is a platform where apart from photographers, a lot of digital artists showcase their work as well. If you apply fact-checking algorithms without a nuanced understanding of what comprises digital art, then a lot of digital artists are in for a rude shock.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram starts to fact-check photos, videos to highlight misinformation

Dec 31, 2019
Instagram starts to fact-check photos, videos to highlight misinformation
Facebook's decision to remove manipulated videos dismissed by speaker Pelosi calling it 'inadequate'

Facebook

Facebook's decision to remove manipulated videos dismissed by speaker Pelosi calling it 'inadequate'

Jan 08, 2020
Facebook's steps to fight 'deepfake' videos are not adequate: US lawmakers

Facebook

Facebook's steps to fight 'deepfake' videos are not adequate: US lawmakers

Jan 09, 2020
Facebook to ban deepfakes to prevent misinformation during 2020 US presidential elections

Facebook

Facebook to ban deepfakes to prevent misinformation during 2020 US presidential elections

Jan 07, 2020
TikTok to ban harm-causing 'misleading information' on its platform; no mention of how it will identify such content

TikTok

TikTok to ban harm-causing 'misleading information' on its platform; no mention of how it will identify such content

Jan 08, 2020
Facebook exec Andrew Bosworth warns against tilting the scales against Donald Trump in 2020 US elections

Facebook

Facebook exec Andrew Bosworth warns against tilting the scales against Donald Trump in 2020 US elections

Jan 08, 2020

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019