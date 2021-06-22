Tuesday, June 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram rolls out 'Discovered on Reels' playlist, music stickers and Beat dance AR filter

Instagram has also rolled out a new Beat Dance AR filter in collaboration with T-series.


tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2021 15:17:47 IST

Ever since Instagram released music feature and reels on the platform, creativity and imagination have reached an entirely different level. Adding to the existing fun bunch, Instagram has released three new music-centric features for users. These features include Discovered on Reels playlist, music GIFs and Beat dance AR filter.

Instagram's three new features.

Instagram's three new features.

The 'Discovered on Reels' playlist is basically a curation of the most popular songs that are trending on Reels. This list will include songs like “Up” by Cardi B, “Put Your Records On” by Ritt Momney and “Ghalat Fehmi” by Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatimah Sultan and so on. All you need to do is open the Instagram Stories camera, swipe up just like you do for other stickers and features, select "Music", search for #DiscoveredOnReels.

Instagram has also introduced new, funky GIFs for music. All you need to do is search for #MoreMusicTogether and you will see a number of stickers like "Mera Gaana", "Checkout My Song", instruments and more.

Lastly, the photo-sharing platform has also rolled out a new Beat Dance AR filter in collaboration with T-series. All you need to do is tap on this link or visit the T-Series Instagram page and browse their AR effects section and start shooting. It will randomly choose a song from "Chammak Challo", "Saki Saki", "Pappu Can't Dance" and more. Once done, you will see AR effects around the object/person in front of the camera and voila! It works for both rear and front cameras. Notably, this filter was not searchable on the Android or iOS app at the time of writing this copy.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram Reels will now show ads for all users worldwide: All you need to know

Jun 18, 2021
Instagram Reels will now show ads for all users worldwide: All you need to know
'I'm fine,' says Denmark's Christian Eriksen from hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest

'I'm fine,' says Denmark's Christian Eriksen from hospital as he recovers from cardiac arrest

Jun 15, 2021
Nusrat Jahan marriage row: From Turkish connection to breaching parliamentary propriety, what makes Basirhat MP's case complex

ConnectTheDots

Nusrat Jahan marriage row: From Turkish connection to breaching parliamentary propriety, what makes Basirhat MP's case complex

Jun 11, 2021
British designer Matty Bovan on winning International Woolmark Prize 2021: Want to bring local materials, practices to new audiences

QnA

British designer Matty Bovan on winning International Woolmark Prize 2021: Want to bring local materials, practices to new audiences

Jun 14, 2021
Kirron Kher receives birthday greetings from Narendra Modi; actor says she 'feels humbled'

Buzz Patrol

Kirron Kher receives birthday greetings from Narendra Modi; actor says she 'feels humbled'

Jun 15, 2021
Rohit Shetty concludes filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Got through this season without any hurdles'

Buzz Patrol

Rohit Shetty concludes filming Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: 'Got through this season without any hurdles'

Jun 21, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021